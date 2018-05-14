Current Trends in Agricultural Sprayers Market with Future Scope Analysis

Agricultural Sprayers Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Agricultural Sprayers Market by type (chicory, clover, ryegrass and alfalfa), by livestock (swine, poultry and cattle), by species (grasses and legumes) and by origin (inorganic and organic) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Agricultural Sprayers Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. According to report the global agricultural sprayers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global agricultural sprayers market covers segments such as type, mode of capacity, mode of farm size, and crop type. The type segments include aerial, trailed, tractor-mounted, self-propelled and handheld. On the basis of mode of capacity, the global agricultural sprayers market is categorized into low volume, ultra-low volume and high volume. Furthermore, on the basis of mode of farm size the agricultural sprayers market is segmented as large, medium and small. On the basis of crop type, the agricultural sprayers market is segmented as oilseeds, fruits & vegetables, cereals and others (grasslands, floriculture crops, permanent crops, pastures, turf & ornamentals, and other cultivations).

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global agricultural sprayers market such as, Bgroup, Amazonen-Werke, Exel Industries, DJI, Bucher Industries, Yamaha, Agco Corporation, Stihl, Mahindra & Mahindra, and John Deere.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive landscape in the global agricultural sprayers market

4. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Aerial

4.2 Trailed

4.3 Tractors-Mounted

4.4 Self-Propelled

4.5 Handheld

5. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market by Mode of Capacity 2017 – 2023

5.1 Low Volume

5.2 Ultra-Low Volume

5.3 High Volume

6. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market by Mode of Farm Size 2017 – 2023

6.1 Large

6.2 Medium

6.3 Small

7. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market by Crop Type 2017 – 2023

7.1 Oilseeds

7.2 Fruits & Vegetables

7.3 Cereals

7.4 Others (Grasslands, Floriculture Crops, Permanent Crops, Pastures, Turf & Ornamentals, and Other Cultivations)

8. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America agricultural sprayers market by Type

8.1.2 North America agricultural sprayers market by Mode of Capacity

8.1.3 North America agricultural sprayers market by Mode of Farm Size

8.1.4 North America agricultural sprayers market by Crop Type

8.1.5 North America agricultural sprayers market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe agricultural sprayers market by Type

8.2.2 Europe agricultural sprayers market by Mode of Capacity

8.2.3 Europe agricultural sprayers market by Mode of Farm Size

8.2.4 Europe agricultural sprayers market by Crop Type

8.2.5 Europe agricultural sprayers market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific agricultural sprayers market by Type

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific agricultural sprayers market by Mode of Capacity

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific agricultural sprayers market by Mode of Farm Size

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific agricultural sprayers market by Crop Type

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific agricultural sprayers market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW agricultural sprayers market by Type

8.4.2 RoW agricultural sprayers market by Mode of Capacity

8.4.3 RoW agricultural sprayers market by Mode of Farm Size

8.4.4 RoW agricultural sprayers market by Crop Type

8.4.5 RoW agricultural sprayers market by Sub-region

9. Companies Covered

9.1 Bgroup

9.2 Amazonen-Werke

9.3 Exel Industries

9.4 DJI

9.5 Bucher Industries

9.6 Yamaha

9.7 Agco Corporation

9.8 Stihl

9.9 Mahindra & Mahindra

9.10 John Deere

