New Yorker Electronics Releases New X2 Class Interference Suppressor Capacitors

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics is now distributing the new Illinois Capacitor all-weather MPX/MPXB Series of metalized polypropylene capacitors.

These boxed capacitors suppress conducted electromagnetic/radio frequency interference (EMI/RFI) before it can be transmitted via power lines to or from other devices, thus improving suppression. Designed to connect across the input of an AC mains powered device, the MPX meets the demanding 85/85 THB (Temperature/Humidity/Bias) test, as well as a full complement of safety agency X2 Class approvals, including UL, CSA, VDE and others. The MPXB is a specialized version, utilizing more robust construction, for use in AC divider circuits.

The 85/85 THB test is a form of accelerated testing which subjects a part to 85°C heat with 85% relative humidity and an applied bias voltage (240Vac) for 1,000 hours. This demanding test simulates the extraordinarily harsh operating conditions encountered by many commercial and industrial products.

AC line suppression applications are widespread, and include use with motors, AMR (Automated Meter Readers), solar micro-inverters, UPS, power supplies, cash stations, vending machines, industrial controls and appliances. The MPX also can be used as a safe means of coupling a receiving circuit to an external antenna. In the event of a failure, X2 Class devices do not present an electrical shock hazard to users of the equipment.

With self-healing, metallized polypropylene-film construction, MPX/MPXB interference suppressors provide excellent electrical and environmental performance. Capacitance ranges from 0.01 to 45°F in 68 stock values, at 275/305Vac, 50/60Hz. Overall operating temperature range is -40°C to +110°C with a life expectancy of 100,000 hours at 85°C. Approvals include UL, CSA, VDE, ENEC and CQC and the series is RoHS compliant. The solvent-resistant, box-style plastic case and epoxy-seal are both UL 94V-0 flame retardant.

The Illinois Capacitor MPX/MPXB series can also improve EMI/RFI suppression as needed to meet FCC or other regulatory approvals. New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Illinois Capacitor and provides its full product line of miniature capacitors for electronics, lighting, energy and other markets including aluminum electrolytic, metalized film, power film, supercapacitors (ultra capacitors), supercapacitor modules and other types. New Yorker Electronics also supplies the IC RJD Series Rechargeable Coin Cell Battery.