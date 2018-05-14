Services Offered by Mortgage Solicitor – Saracens Solicitors

An experienced team of professionals, like Saracens Solicitors, can offer advice that helps people conduct their property transaction or administration in a manner that is effective and proficient.

14/5/2018

Here are some of the services they offer:

• House purchase

This is one of the primary services offered by a mortgage solicitor like Saracens Solicitors. They have a comprehensive conveyancing services so clients can relax and take care of the many other details involved in moving house;

• Equity release

Equity release is where someone releases some or all of the un-mortgaged value of their home in order to free up this financial resource. Some people use it for renovations or investment in a new business while others might use is to supplement retirement income. A mortgage solicitor, like Saracens Solicitors, can help with this kind of transaction;

• Lease extensions

Having a lease that has in excess of 80 years to run is both a source of security for a homeowner and a good selling point if they decide to move on. Saracens Solicitors can help clients with paperwork and/or negotiations when they are acting as a mortgage solicitor;

• Selling a property

Selling a property entails less administration than buying one but enlisting the help of a mortgage solicitor, like Saracens Solicitors, is still advisable. People are often buying and selling a property at the same time and a mortgage solicitor like Saracens Solicitors can help these potentially stressful transactions go through smoothly;

• Shared ownership

There are lots of different ways to purchase a property. Saracens Solicitors are now seeing more instances of shared ownership when they are acting as a mortgage solicitor. This is because shared ownership helps people to get on the property ladder. They either share with other people or they enter into a part-ownership scheme with a local authority. In either case, the legal agreements need to be very clear and that’s where Saracens Solicitors can help when they are acting as a mortgage solicitor.