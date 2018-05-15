N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide Market Overview by Key Factors, Scope, Drivers 2019

N,N-methylene bisacrylamide is a molecule that is used as a crosslinking agent in chemical reactions during the formation of polymers. Acrylamide is one of the most common polymers that use N,N-methylene bisacrylamide during polymerization reactions. The bisacrylamide part of the molecule polymerizes with acrylamide and creates a crosslinked structure as opposed to a linear structure. This crosslinking imparts higher strength and toughness to the polymer in its end-use applications. Being a crosslinking agent, N,N-methylene bisacrylamide is used in various polymerization reactions to produce polymers and copolymers. As a result, this molecule has shown a great demand in the chemical industry in the past.

The growing need for these polymers in wastewater treatment, gel electrophoresis, papermaking, ore processing, tertiary oil recovery and the manufacture of permanent press fabrics has been one of the most important factors governing the demand for N,N-methylene bisacrylamide in the past. The debated carcinogenic nature of acrylamides in food has been one of the factors restraining the market in this segment. However, the growing need for stable copolymers and composites is expected to move the market for N,N-methylene bisacrylamide along steadily in the near future. Although there are other molecules that can be used as substitute materials for N,N-methylene bisacrylamide, its versatility and stability in most polymerization reactions related to acrylonitrile boosts the potential for this molecule in the global market.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest demand for N,N-methylene bisacrylamide in the coming years. The growing automotive industry, papermaking, ore processing and textiles are some of the major industries pushing the market for N,N-methylene bisacrylamide in the region. North America was the second largest market for N,N-methylene bisacrylamide in 2012 and is expected to boost revenue figures for the market with its increasing demand water treatment polymers, papermaking and textiles.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to play a major role in further boosting the market for N,N-methylene bisacrylamide. Food and beverage applications of N,N-methylene bisacrylamide based polymers could open up new markets for the molecule, thus increasing its market potential and revenue generation in the future. China, U.S., Japan and countries in western Europe are expected to be the fastest growing regions in the N,N-methylene bisacrylamide market in the coming years.

