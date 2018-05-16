Land Price List on Lancaster: Work, Play, Live, Learn, and Pray in the Family-Friendly City of Cavite

Far away from the metro’s hustle and bustle, Lancaster New City Homes provides affordable residential properties in General Trias, Cavite. The community is master-planned to provide everything a growing family will need, as Land Price List evaluated.

[Philippines, 5/16/2018] – Living in Metro Manila is difficult. With the perennial traffic jam, overpopulation, and poor urban planning, the area can be a hassle and a security risk for families, as observed by Land Price List. This is why many families are opting to move to nearby provinces such as Cavite. The only problem with moving to provinces just outside of the capital is that many communities cannot provide certain family needs, such as accessibility to schools and offices.

In the case of families who have moved or are moving into Lancaster New City – the Family Friendly City of Cavite – this is not a concern. They will find that they have everything they need in this master-planned community.

Lancaster New City

The flagship project of the Property Company of Friends, Inc., Lancaster New City (LNC) is a gated community in General Trias, Cavite. It is expanding to nearby towns, Imus and Kawit.

Its community is master-planned, built around five things that provide everything a family would need: Work (job opportunities), Play (children and family-friendly entertainment), Live (residential property), Learn (schools), and Pray (religious centers).

Lancaster New City prides itself on being a community that appeals to families, with its peaceful and secure properties located near the conveniences they will need. Its properties range in price, depending on the type of house families are looking for.

Despite stepping away from the noise and bustle of Metro Manila, the community is still easily accessible to people going to and from the city. It is only a 20-minute drive from the airport and one of the metro’s major shopping centers, the SM Mall of Asia.

Land Price List: Compare News and Properties

Lancaster New City is one of the many properties available for viewing and comparison in Land Price List, a website which features the latest news and updates on the real estate market in the Philippines.

As “Your Trusted Property Expert,” Land Price List strives to be the go-to website for real estate price comparison, information, and real estate development news. By providing information, expert advice, and potential properties to meet the buyers’ needs, Land Price List can help real estate buyers make smart and informed decisions before investing in good property.

About Land Price List

Land Price List is a real estate website which helps buyers in the market compare property prices, information, and the latest news in real estate development in the Philippines. The website features quality content and reviews to help buyers make a good investment for their residential property.

Whether buyers are looking for their first home or are seasoned house hunters, Land Price List can help them know more about the market and make informed decisions.

Find a home today with http://landpricelist.ph/.