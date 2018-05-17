Membrane Microfiltration Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2027 –2027

Microfiltration is a filtration process which removes contaminants or suspended particles from a fluid (liquid or gas) by passing through a special pore-sized membrane. The size of the pores in the membrane determines the extent to which the dissolved particles and microorganisms can be removed. Thus, membranes with a pore size of 0.1-10 µm can perform microfiltration. It works on a simple principle of physical separation. These filters are available in several diameters and pore sizes and made of different polymers (such as cellulose, polycarbonate, polytetrafuoroethylene, nylon, polyvinylidene fluoride, and polypropylene).

Microfiltration is widely used in large of industries such as dairy (concentration of milk, protein standardization, whey protein separation); food & beverage (clarification and concentration of fruit and vegetable juices, concentration of fish proteins, and concentration of coffee, caffeine, tea and herbal extracts); pharmaceutical (antibiotics and other drugs derived from fermentation processes); and industrial (bio-chemicals, distillery products, and enzymes). Thus, high adoption of microfiltration in a wide range of applications is expected to further contribute to the growth of the global membrane microfiltration market. It is widely adopted in simple dead end filtration mode for sterile fruit juices & wine, water, and aseptic pharmaceuticals, however, all applications of microfiltration do not successfully operate with this mode and hence a large portion of the global membrane microfiltration market is captured by cross flow filtration mode.

Membrane Microfiltration Market: Drivers and Restraints

Technological innovations in membrane microfiltration, growth in biopharmaceutical and processed food industry, and water scarcity and need for quality water are the primary factors driving the growth of the global membrane microfiltration market. Moreover, the growing awareness about water quality and the rising need for waste water treatment and water desalination will further promote the growth of the membrane microfiltration market. However, high initial investment is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the global membrane microfiltration market. It acts as a significant barrier for new entrants to expand their product offerings in the membrane microfiltration market. In addition to this, stringent water quality legislation for validating the filtration process and filters will further restrain the growth of the global membrane microfiltration market.

Request to Sample Report – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5402

Membrane Microfiltration Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global membrane microfiltration market has been segmented on the basis of technology, type of filter, application, and geography.

Based on technology, the global membrane microfiltration market is segmented as below:

Direct Flow Filtration

Crossflow Filtration

Based on type of filter, the global membrane microfiltration market is segmented as below:

Cellulose Acetate Membrane Filters

Cellulose Nitrate Membrane Filters

Polycarbonate Membrane Filters

Polytetrafuoroethylene (PTFE) Membrane Filters

Nylon Membrane Filters

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Membrane Filters

Polypropylene Membrane Filters

Others

Based on application, the global membrane microfiltration market is segmented as below:

Dairy

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Industrial/Wastewater Treatment

Others

Membrane Microfiltration Market: Overview

The major trend observed in the global membrane microfiltration market is the technological advancements in the field of membrane microfiltration which is set to drive the demand for these filters in several applications. Technological innovations led to the development of low cost systems and high quality water treatment solutions due to growing demand with growth in global population and rise in need for alternative water sources.

Request Report TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5402

Membrane Microfiltration Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global membrane microfiltration market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global membrane microfiltration market primarily due to increasing regulatory standards, growing need for waste water treatment and desalination to meet the water shortage in several countries. Moreover, large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies being establishing their manufacturing plants and research centers in the region will further contribute to the growth of the global membrane microfiltration market.

Membrane Microfiltration Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in the global membrane microfiltration market include Merck KGaA, Synder Filtration, Inc., Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), Lenntech BV, SUEZ, Toray Industries, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., 3M Purification Inc., Alfa Laval, Porex Corporation, Pentair plc, MICRODYN-NADIR, SPX Flow Technology, Sartorius AG, and KUBOTA Corporation, among others.