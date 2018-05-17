Network Function Virtualization Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 31% and is expected to reach USD 19 Billion by 2022

Market Scenario:

Network functions virtualization (NFV) is a core structural change in the way telecommunication infrastructure gets deployed. Network functions virtualization (NFV) describes standards for compute, storage, and networking resources which can be used for building virtualized network functions. It refers to the combination of hardware and software network features in a single virtual network. It also aims to address the problems by evolving standard IT virtualization technology to consolidate many network equipment types onto industry standard high volume servers, switches and storage.

The Network Function Virtualization Market is showing rapid growth in the near future. The study indicates that, the increased adoption of internet of things (IoT), growing popularity of digitization are the factors driving the network function virtualization market. Also, the increasing demand for data intensive applications and need of cloud based services is driving the network function virtualization market. The network function virtualization enables operators to reduce the needs to purchase customized hardware instead pay-as-you-grow model thus reducing the CapEx. The network function virtualization benefits by reducing OpEx, accelerating time to market by reducing the time to deploy. The study reveals that the major challenge for the network function virtualization market would be, network function virtualization environments are more dynamic than traditional ones, which might require scaling up with additional features to cope.

Get Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2455

The global industrial automation market is expected to grow at USD ~19 Billion by 2022, at ~31% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players:

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Juniper Networks (U.S.)

Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Huawei technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

NEC Inc. (Japan)

Amdocs Inc. (U.S.)

Connectem Inc. (U.S.)

Ericsson (Sweden)

6WIND (France)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Open Wave Mobility Inc. (U.S.)

Allot communications (U.S.)

Segments:

Network function virtualization is market is segmented on the basis of application, deployment, infrastructure and end-user.

Network function virtualization market by Application:

Switching Elements

Traffic Analysis

Service Assurance

Next Generation Signaling

Network function virtualization market by Deployment:

Cloud

On premise

Network function virtualization market by Infrastructure:

Hardware Resources

Virtualization Layer

Virtualized Resources

Network function virtualization market by End-user:

Communication service provider (CSP)

Information Technology

Cloud service provider

BFSI

Get Completed Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/network-function-virtualization-market-2455

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Network function virtualization is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is dominating the Network function virtualization market owing to a significant move from proof of concepts to commercial deployment of NFV by the telecom operators, which will drive the network function virtualization market growth. The study indicates that regions witnessing migration to 5G will drive the need of deploying network function virtualization (NFV).

Intended Audience:

Technology investors

Key market innovators

Venture capitalists

Private equity groups

Telecom service providers

Internet service providers

Cloud service providers

Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Content

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

Continues…

List of Tables

Table 1 Network Function Virtulization Market, By Application

Table 2 Network Function Virtulization Market, By Infrastructure

Table 3 Network Function Virtulization Market, By Deployment

Table 4 Network Function Virtulization Market, By End-User

Table 5 Network Function Virtulization Market, By Regions

Continues…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Network Solution

Figure 2 Network Function Virtulization Market: By Application (%)

Figure 3 Network Function Virtulization Market: By Infrastructure (%)

Figure 4 Network Function Virtulization Market: By Deployment (%)

Figure 5 Network Function Virtulization Market: By End-User (%)

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com