Summer Cheer with The Spartan Poker’s Freeroll Sunday

Bringing a cheer this summer, The Spartan Poker brings Freeroll Sundays to fill your pockets.

On Sunday, 20th May The Spartan Poker’s Freeroll tournament guarantees 10 Lakhs prizepool money and the 1st place winner is entitled to a guaranteed amount of 2 Lakhs!

To register for this exciting tournament the players have to make a minimum deposit of Rs.1000 or more to their TheSpartanPoker account using code “FREE10L”. This will automatically register them for the Freeroll Tournament and stand to win a share of the humongous 10 Lakhs GTD!

Don’t wait for too long Sunday is not far. Just log-in to Thespartanpoker.com on Sunday, 20th of May 2018 and stand a chance to win big bucks.

What: Freeroll Tournament

When: Sunday, 20th May 2018

Where: TheSpartanPoker.com

Time: 5 pm onwards

Guaranteed Prize: 10 Lakhs and 1st place price 2 Lakhs