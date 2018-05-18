Cloud Testing Market 2018 – 2023 Key Players: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, Smartbear Software, Microfocus

Market Highlights:

Globally, the cloud testing market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. This is due to rapid development cloud adoption among the different industry verticals, flexible and scalable delivery model are encouraging factors for the growth of cloud testing market over the forecast period.

The Cloud Testing Market is differentiated by component, deployment, and end-user. By component, the cloud testing market is segregated as services and platform. On the basis of services, the market is bifurcated into professional services and managed services. The professional services are further classified as consulting services, implementation services, and training services. Furthermore, the platform is sub-divided into load testing, application programming interface testing, service virtualization, stress testing, capacity testing, performance testing, and others.

By deployment, the market is sub-categorized as private, public, and hybrid. Lastly, on the basis of end-user, the market is segregated into BFSI, energy & utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality.

Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

CA Technologies (U.S.)

Smartbear Software (U.S.)

Microfocus (U.K.)

Akamai Technologies (U.S.)

Capgemini (France)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Cavisson System (U.S.)

Tricentis(Austria)

Cigniti (India)

Cognizant (U.S.)

Damco Group (Testingxperts) (U.S.)

Xoriant Corporation( U.S.)

A four technologies (India)

Infostrech Technologies (U.S.)

Invensis (India)

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the cloud testing market is categorized into four different regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America and Europe are expected to have a significant growth the cloud testing market over forecast period owing to increase in the adoption rate of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) by IT giants such as Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and few start-up businesses. The U.S is considered as one of the largest markets for the cloud testing market owing to cloud-based infrastructure. Asia Pacific region is expected to be a fastest growing region in cloud testing market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries. This is due to increase in demand for cloud-based service solution by IT & telecom services providers.

Segmentation:

The cloud testing market is differentiated by component, deployment, and end-user.

By deployment, the market is sub-divided into private, public, and hybrid. Lastly, on the basis of end-user, the market is differentiated into BFSI, energy & utilities, Telecom & IT, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality.

