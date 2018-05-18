Food Packaging Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2023

Food Packaging Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Food Packaging Market by applications (bakery and confectionery, fruits and vegetables, meat, fish and others), by end use (package food manufacturers and suppliers, food trucks, and others), by materials (glass, metal packaging, paper and paperboard, plastics and others), by type (flexible, rigid and semi rigid packaging) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Food Packaging Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. The global food packaging market is projected to reach USD X.XX billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global food packaging market by applications, end use, materials, type, and region. As per the applications, the food packaging market includes bakery and confectionery; convenience foods; dairy products; fruits and vegetables, meat, fish and poultry; sauces, dressing and condiments and others. On the basis of end use, the market has been segmented into package food manufacturers and suppliers, food trucks, restaurants, and others. As per material, the market is segmented as glass packaging, metal packaging, paper and paperboard, plastics and others. Furthermore, on the basis of type, the market is segmented into flexible packaging, rigid packaging and semi rigid packaging.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region and European region have greater share in the global food packaging market. Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rapid economic growth in China and India. Moreover, the increasing population in these countries and increase in demand for healthy food products are expected to drive the food packaging market in this region. Markets in the North America and Western Europe regions have attained maturity and the demand is for functional packaging in processed food segments is likely to be a trend in these markets. Brazil drives the Latin American market with its thriving exports of various food products. Emerging economies are expected to provide the opportunities for the major industry players in food packaging to develop small-medium segment over the period of 2017 – 2023. Major players in the food packaging market are investing heavily in research and development, to bring innovative products that provide ease of operation, and convenience for the consumers. These innovations are expected to provide opportunities for major players in the industry in the near future.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include, Amcor Ltd, Berry Plastics, Con Agra Foods Inc, CKS Packaging, INX International Packaging, McCain Foods, Phoenix Closures, Rock-Tenn Company, Südpack Verpackungen, and Tetra Pak.

Report Highlights:

The eport provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of food packaging market both globally and regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of food packaging market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the food packaging market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to Food Packaging Market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliance, supports, and barriers in the Food Packaging Market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on Food Packaging Market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the food packaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Food Packaging Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the food packaging market

4. Global Food Packaging Market Analysis, by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Bakery and Confectionary

4.2 Convenience foods

4.3 Diary products

4.4 Fruits and vegetables

4.5 Meat, fish and poultry

4.6 Sauces, dressings and Condiments

4.7 Snacks and side dishes

5. Global Food Packaging Market Analysis, by End Use 2017 – 2023

5.1 Packaged food manufacturers and suppliers

5.2 Food Trucks

5.3 Restaurants

5.4 Others

6. Global Food Packaging Market Analysis, by Material 2017 – 2023

6.1 Glass packaging

6.2 Metal packaging

6.3 Paper and Paperboard

6.4 Plastics

6.5 Others

7. Global Food Packaging Market Analysis, by Type 2017 – 2023

7.1 Flexible Packaging

7.2 Rigid Packaging

7.3 Semi Rigid Packaging

8. Global Food Packaging Market Analysis, by Region 2017 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Food Packaging Market by Application

8.1.2 North America Food Packaging Market by End Use

8.1.3 North America Food Packaging Market by Material

8.1.4 North America Food Packaging Market by Type

8.1.5 North America Food Packaging Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Food Packaging Market by Application

8.2.2 Europe Food Packaging Market by End Use

8.2.3 Europe Food Packaging Market by Material

8.2.4 Europe Food Packaging Market by Type

8.2.5 Europe Food Packaging Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Food Packaging Market by Application

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Food Packaging Market by End Use

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Food Packaging Market by Material

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Food Packaging Market by Type

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific Food Packaging Market by Country

8.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.4.1 RoW Food Packaging Market by Application

8.4.2 RoW Food Packaging Market by End Use

8.4.3 RoW Food Packaging Market by Material

8.4.4 RoW Food Packaging Market by Type

8.4.5 RoW Food Packaging Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Amcor Ltd

9.2 Berry Plastics

9.3 Con Agra Foods Inc.

9.4 CKS Packaging

9.5 INX International Packaging

9.6 McCain Foods

9.7 Phoenix Closures

9.8 Südpack Verpackungen

9.9 Rock-Tenn Company

9.10 Tetra Pak

