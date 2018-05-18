Mobile Mapping Market: Global Product Intelligence Study 2024

Study on Mobile Mapping Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Mobile Mapping Market by user type (enterprise, individual), solution (location based services, indoor mapping, 3D mapping), application (government, oil and gas, BFSI, healthcare, energy, utility, telecommunication), end use (commercial, individual) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Mobile Mapping over the period of 2018 to 2024.According to report the global mobile mapping market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Market Insight

The recent developments in inertial navigation system and in digital camera technology are driving the growth of the mobile mapping market. Additionally, growing interest in technological companies and smartphone giants in mobile mapping applications are likely to be the major drivers over the coming years. However, Camera alignment issues and high dependency on weather are the major factors restraining the growth of mobile mapping market. Moreover, many customized systems and service models have been developed for a variety of applications. Multi-platform and multi sensor integrated mapping technologies have clearly established a trend towards fast data acquisition is creating major opportunities for the key players in the mobile mapping market.

Segments Covered

The report on global mobile mapping market covers segments such as user type, solution, application and end use. The user type segments include enterprise and individual. On the basis of solution the global mobile mapping market is categorized into location based services, indoor mapping, 3D mapping, support services and others. Furthermore, on the basis of application the mobile mapping market is segmented as government, oil and gas, BFSI, healthcare, energy and utility, telecommunication, travel and hospitality and others. On the basis of end use the mobile mapping market is segmented as commercial and individual.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global mobile mapping market such as, Telecommunication Systems, Inc, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Qualcomm Atheros, Inc, Apple, Inc, Foursquare Labs, Inc, Ericsson, Google, Inc., Tomtom NV, Microsoft Corporation, and Mapquest, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global mobile mapping market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of mobile mapping market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the mobile mapping market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the mobile mapping market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_mobile_mapping_market

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Mobile Mapping Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Mobile Mapping Market

4. Global Mobile Mapping Market by User Type 2018 – 2024

4.1 Enterprise

4.2 Individual

5. Global Mobile Mapping Market by Solution 2018 – 2024

5.1 Location Based Services

5.2 Indoor Mapping

5.3 3d Mapping

5.4 Support Services

5.5 Others

6. Global Mobile Mapping Market by Application 2018 – 2024

6.1 Government

6.2 Oil and Gas

6.3 BFSI

6.4 Healthcare

6.5 Energy and Utility

6.6 Telecommunication

6.7 Travel and Hospitality

6.8 Others

7. Global Mobile Mapping Market by End Use 2018 – 2024

7.1 Commercial

7.2 Individual

8. Global Mobile Mapping Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Mobile Mapping Market by User Type

8.1.2 North America Mobile Mapping Market by Solution

8.1.3 North America Mobile Mapping Market by Application

8.1.4 North America Mobile Mapping Market by End Use

8.1.5 North America Mobile Mapping Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Mobile Mapping Market by User Type

8.2.2 Europe Mobile Mapping Market by Solution

8.2.3 Europe Mobile Mapping Market by Application

8.2.4 Europe Mobile Mapping Market by End Use

8.2.5 Europe Mobile Mapping Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Mapping Market by User Type

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Mapping Market by Solution

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Mapping Market by Application

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Mobile Mapping Market by End Use

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific Mobile Mapping Market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW Mobile Mapping Market by User Type

8.4.2 RoW Mobile Mapping Market by Solution

8.4.3 RoW Mobile Mapping Market by Application

8.4.4 RoW Mobile Mapping Market by End Use

8.4.5 RoW Mobile Mapping Market by Sub-region

9. Companies Covered

9.1 Telecommunication Systems, Inc

9.2 Trimble Navigation Ltd

9.3 Qualcomm Atheros, Inc

9.4 Apple, Inc

9.5 Foursquare Labs, Inc

9.6 Ericsson

9.7 Google, Inc.

9.8 Tomtom NV

9.9 Microsoft Corporation

9.10 Mapquest, Inc

Click the Below View Full Report: –https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_mobile_mapping_market