Output Factory for InDesign Now Can Add Page Size To Output File Names

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 2.2.15, a feature update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory helps users automate printing and exporting from InDesign by offering batch processing, single page export, layer versioning, custom scripts integration and more. Built-in auto-preflighting helps printers eliminate costly output errors. The new version lets users automatically add InDesign page dimensions to the variable names of exported output files.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory 2.2.15, a feature update to company’s output automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactory.php). Awarded 5 stars by InDesign Magazine, Output Factory automates and simplifies workflows of printers, ad agencies, and publishing houses worldwide. The software helps eliminate repetitive tasks through batch processing with time-saving output options.

The new version lets users add InDesign page dimensions to the variable names of exported output files. The update adds three new tokens: page width, height, and measurement units (such as inches, millimeters and so on), thus giving users the complete flexibility to include the page size in file name in any format they wish. In addition, Output Factory includes tokens for page number, version layer, current date, user name and other variable data.

“Using Output Factory is straightforward. You determine your settings and sit back while Output Factory does all the heavy lifting. The time savings are huge,” writes Jamie McKee in a 5-star review in InDesign Magazine. “If you find yourself repeatedly exporting InDesign files in various formats, you owe it to yourself to install the free trial and see just how much time you’ll save using Output Factory.”

Output Factory supports printing as well as exporting to PDF, PostScript, EPS, Flash, IDML, EPUB and several image formats. It offers the following key features:

-Batch output of InDesign files

-Export each page as a single document

-Output files to multiple formats with one click

-Variable output file names

-Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files

-Eliminate errors with automatic preflight

-Split InDesign files into single pages

-Send files to FTP and other servers

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$169.95 (Lite version $119.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.