Bayern Munchen VS Frankfurt prediction Germany Cup

Match Time：5/20/2018 02:00 Sunday (GMT+8)

Germany Cup — Bayern Munchen(N) VS Eintracht Frankfurt

————————————————–

Bayern Munchen: End Bundesliga with a big defeat ( Recent Form: L W D W L )

The season finale in the Bundesliga, the FC Bayern Munich had certainly presented differently. On the last day, before Bayern were handed the championship trophy in their own Allianz Arena, the Munich team was overrun in their own stadium by VfB Stuttgart. At the end it was 4: 1 for the Swabians. This ended an amazing series of Bayern, who had previously won 31 games against climbers in a row! In addition, Bayern were unbeaten in 36 home games in the Bundesliga before this failure. Although this defeat in the end did not change the sovereign championship, the Bayern were still very annoyed and the championship celebration was a bit spoiled. Now Bayern get the opportunity to rehabilitate themselves with a victory in the final of the DFB Cup. FC Bayern have not lost two competitive games in a row this season. Even if the lot luck is often spoken of Munich, so you have to acknowledge at least this season that Bayern had the hardest way to Berlin. In the second round of FCB ran at RB Leipzig, before a station further in the second round Borussia Dortmund came to the Bavarian capital. In the quarter-finals, they moved again with the SC Paderborn the lightest opponent, before it went in the semifinals to Bayer Leverkusen, where the Bayern won 6-2. With 18 titles in the DFB Cup Bayern have the most. With a victory on Saturday Bayern would bring her a total of twelfth double from championship and trophy in the bag and tray. In the Bundesliga FC Bayern could win this year both comparisons with Eintracht Frankfurt. Away in the Commerzbank Arena FCB won 1-0, at home celebrated the Munich with a B team on 32 Matchday with 4:1 win.

Eintracht Frankfurt: Fear from history ( Recent Form: W L L W L )

On Schalke the Frankfurt caught a very weak day last Saturday. Offensively, the SGE barely took place and was very vulnerable on the defensive. The game structure was pomadig and unimaginative. The players lacked the will to win and the cleverness. In the meantime Eintracht played in this season even for the Champions League places. On Matchday 27, they had an eight-point lead over eighth place. From the last eight league games, however, there were only two victories, but five defeats. The 3: 0 at home against HSV on Matchday 33 was the only victory in the past seven league games. Niko Kovac won the DFB Cup in 2003 as a player. At that time he played for Bayern. The cup final will be Niko Kovac’s last competitive match as Eintracht coach. His successor has already been found with Young Boys Bern coach Adi Hütter. Kovac will not only face his future employer in the finals, the match will also take place in his hometown. As for the players, the coach can draw on the full. In the storm, Ante Rebic returns to the starting eleven after recovering from muscle fiber rupture. The Frankfurt will probably come up with a five-string and a double six.

THE BETTING VERDICT:

After all, 1:4 in Leverkusen, 0:3 at home against Hertha, 1:4 at Bayern, then the 3-0 win at home against HSV, before it was on the final day of the game then again broke on Schalke, where the Eintracht four weeks earlier in the semifinals of the DFB Cup still shone. Lukas Hradecky sums it up. The battery at the Hesse is empty, the players look drained. Of course, in the final, every Frankfurt with the eagle on the chest will give it all, but in the end, the Bavarians should then sovereignly get the title to Munich. Therefore, I recommend bets that Bayern win at least two goals margin or more.