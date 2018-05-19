Cesare Catania exhibits his art in Cannes during the Cannes Film Festival period

Astonishing Success for the artist Cesare Catania in The French Riviera. Just after the amazing success obtained in Monaco, Cannes also chooses the Italian artist during the Film Festival period.

Milan, Italy, May 18, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Astonishing Success for the artist Cesare Catania in The French Riviera. Just after the amazing success obtained in Monaco, Cannes also chooses the Italian artist during the Film Festival period.

After the amazing success obtained during the exhibition at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco during the Rolex Master Cup no more than 15 days ago, one of the most popular Italian contemporary artist Cesare Catania leaves his mark on the French Riviera and he has just been he guest of honor among one of the most sparkling evenings of the Cannes Film Festival period. Catania presented, on May 14th 2018, at the gala night on the Radisson Hotel rooftop, one of his sculptures in silicone and acrylic.

The master has repeatedly amazed the international criticism for his works and his techniques. How he mixes together substances so different from each other, like silicone and acrylic to make his sculptures, is today a mystery.

Guests of the evening in the colors of white and gold, surrounded by a luxury cocktail and a breathtaking view, many VIP such as the actress Farrah Abraham and the Bollywood star Mallika Sherawat.

