Mostofi Yachts Unveils New Yacht

Mostofi Yachts announced today at a press conference in Monte Carlo that they have listed a 71.5 Million Euros superyacht for sale. The 70 Meter (229 Feet) Yacht reaches 22.5 Knots per hour cruising speed using a Rolls Royce central booster jet, features 6 cabins, and an impressive 11.9 meter Beam. The superyacht is built in the Netherlands and has a 36 months delivery time. Global yacht sales since 2017 have greatly increased in Asia and Asia-pacific driven by rapid economic growth. The sales of Superyachts have increased in markets like Hong Kong and Dubai, spurred on by healthy regional economies. Superyachts are essentially floating mansions that provide extravagant style for the rich as well as being a ultra-luxury mode of travel. Yacht Broker Kambiz Mostofi said “This superyacht is a masterpiece of modern engineering and technology. It is the perfect synthesis of comfort and efficient design. This yacht is sleek and stylish, built for luxurious international travel. Yachting is an experience that should be luxurious as well as being comfortable. We believe this Superyacht is the perfect balance of both. There is no comparison with this Superyacht in the world. It is an exquisite creation that will surely excite serious yacht owners that are seeking to experience the plateau of superyacht construction. The attention to detail and craftsmanship is magnificent. We invite inquiries from qualified interested buyers.”

For more information email mostofiyachts@gmail.com

https://www.instagram.com/MostofiYachts/