NTT DATA and MapmyIndia to Develop First 3D Map Datasets for India

Tokyo, Japan and New Delhi, India, May 21 2018 – NTT DATA Corporation (TOKYO: 9613), a global IT solutions provider, and MapmyIndia, India’s leading digital mapping, navigation and location technology company, announced today that they have partnered to develop India’s first large-scale 3D map datasets, named AW3D India. The joint undertaking will deliver unrivaled digital-elevation datasets on a fast, cost-effective basis, combining NTT DATA’s expertise and international experience in mapping and 3D technologies with MapmyIndia’s two-plus decades of experience in mapping the Indian terrain.

What is AW3D?

AW3D® is the world’s most precise, pre-produced global series of digital-elevation models covering all land spaces with five-meter resolution. AW3D also provides high-resolution 3D maps across the globe with up to 0.5m resolution. AW3D was developed and is marketed jointly by NTT DATA, a world leader in elevation data, and the Remote Sensing Technology Center of Japan (RESTEC). To date, AW3D models have been used in 500 projects in more than 70 countries, mainly emerging countries of Asia and Africa, for infrastructure development, disaster-prevention measures, and much more. Users of AW3D India will benefit from up-to-date, highly detailed 3D datasets covering extensive areas of the Indian subcontinent.

“Through our collaboration with MapmyIndia, we look forward to establishing a leading position in India’s 3D mapping market,” said NTT DATA Senior Vice President Shinichi Usui. “Building on MapmyIndia’s local strengths, we will offer 3D datasets that enable our Indian customers to develop sustainable and future-capable businesses. This will be an important step in NTT DATA’s plan to drive the global market for 3D mapping.”

“It has been our endeavor to make available to the Indian consumer the best of mapping and location technology,” said MapmyIndia Executive Director Shivalik Prasad. “I am happy that a leading company like NTT DATA has joined forces with us to develop AW3D maps for India, which are some of the best 3D map datasets in use across the world. With MapmyIndia’s new collaboration, Indian businesses will have access to the most accurate and comprehensive 3D maps of the country, which would make them even more competitive in domestic and international markets. These maps will also help the Indian government and its agencies to better plan and execute infrastructure development, resource allocation, disaster mitigation and prevention, and more.”

Coverage and Benefits

To develop AW3D India, NTT DATA’s 3D mapping algorithm will be combined with MapmyIndia’s advanced mapping technology. Initially, 3D building data will be developed for tier-one cities and then gradually extended to other cities based on market demand. The datasets will be extremely useful for a wide variety of segments in the Indian economy, including telecom, automotive, construction, insurance and government. AW3D for India’s 3D maps will enable users to make fast, informed decisions for undertakings such as 4G/5G network planning, navigation, insurance risk mitigation and smart city planning.

NTT DATA’s rich background in building elevation products began with the introduction of AW3D Standard in 2014. AW3D India will be one of the newest additions to the NTT DATA Elevation portfolio, which also includes high-resolution AW3D Enhanced products. MapmyIndia produces India’s most comprehensive, exhaustive, detailed maps that offer unmatched coverage – 12.50 million unique destinations (points of interest), expanded coverage of over 5.2 million kilometers of road network, 8,000 plus cities at street level with house address-level data for more than 200 cities, 600,000 villages and 3D and 2D landmarks in 75 cities. MapmyIndia is deeply integrated with various sectors and government agencies of India. Many leading global companies already use MapmyIndia maps, which will be a strong competitive advantage for the collaborative undertaking with NTT DATA.

About MapmyIndia

Headquartered in New Delhi (India’s capital) with offices across the country, MapmyIndia (C.E. Info Systems Pvt. Ltd.) was founded in 1995. The company is India’s leader in premium quality digital map data, APIs, GPS navigation, telematics, location-based SaaS and GIS Solutions.

With over 22 years of continuous efforts, MapmyIndia has pioneered the creation of digital maps in India – the most comprehensive, accurate, and continuously updated nationwide map dataset IP. The company has grown its prowess with cutting-edge location technology, specifically in the areas of Navigation, Tracking, IoT and Analytics to provide products, services and solutions to over 10 million end users – be it consumers, enterprises or the government.

MapmyIndia is focused on building a smarter and better future and packages its offerings to contribute to four broad themes – Smart Cars, Smart Businesses, Smart Governments, and Smart Consumers. We are proud to be a truly Indian company that is committed to generating employment for Indians. MapmyIndia endeavours to power the entire ecosystem with best-in-class maps and location, and to leapfrog India to the forefront of the digital world.

About NTT DATA Corporation

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.

About AW3D

AW3D is the world’s most precise, pre-produced series of global digital-elevation models covering all land spaces with five-meter resolution. NTT DATA developed and sells AW3D jointly with the Remote Sensing Technology Center of Japan (RESTEC). To date, AW3D has been used in 500 projects and more than 70 countries, mainly in emerging markets countries of Asia and Africa for infrastructure development, disaster-prevention measures and much more. In May 2015, NTT DATA launched an enhanced service that offers high-definition and high-resolution (0.5- to two-meter) satellite images of buildings and other structures, including their heights, in a vector-map format. Please visit http://www.aw3d.jp/en/.

“AW3D” is a registered trademark of NTT DATA and RESTEC in Japan, and a registered trademark of NTT DATA in Europe (EUTM) and the United States.