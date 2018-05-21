Remote Firing Systems Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2018 – 2028

Remote firing systems featuring long range and on-the move high first-round hit against moving targets offer unparalleled performance in the battlefield conditions. Remote firing systems are majorly equipped with blast boxes which are equipped with radio antennas and modems which allows users to operate non-electric blasts remotely and conveniently from a safe distance or chosen point-of-safety. Furthermore, wireless remote firing capability combined with repeater devices helps in extending actual firing location and the blast area, along with parallel firing procedures from same firing point at the same time.

Recent developments in mining industry such as multi-blast feature which may simultaneously remotely control several blasts may significantly reduce the idle mine time during blast operations. Moreover, the application of advanced remote firing systems with the computer control, wireless connection, super capacitors, GPS timing and positioning, and waterproof design features attribute towards the ability to fire 100,000 fireworks for large scale celebrations such as New Year Eve, National Day, and Olympic Games, etc. Remote firing system manufacturers are offering advanced products to meet the customer’s requirement of the systems containing a firing module with over 32 to 128 cues for small shows and maximum number of unique cues over 1,800 for special occasions with the help of remote control.

Remote Firing Systems Market: Dynamics:

Growing demand for worker’s safety to avoid any accidents and more reliable firing systems are the major factors which are expected to drive the global remote firing systems market during the forecast period. Furthermore, strong demand for long cues and increasing events, theatres effects may fuel the growth of the remote firing systems market over the forecast period. Moreover, elimination of messy or faulty cables due to wireless remote firing systems, enormous reduction in working hours, short firing delay of the system, integration of parallel-operated radio systems which avoids accidental misfires, are some of the other driving factors for the adoption of remote firing systems market.

However, lack of skilled labors in developing nations due to improper training, awareness towards end-users, limited investments are the factors which are estimated to hamper the growth of global remote firing systems market during the forecast period.

Remote Firing Systems Market: Segmentation:

Global remote firing systems market can be segmented into initiating device and application.

On the basis of initiating device, global remote firing systems market is segmented into

Detonator

Initiation System

On the basis of application, global remote firing systems market is segmented into:

Military

Mining and Quarrying

Construction

Others (Road Construction, Events, etc.)

Remote Firing Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook:

Asia Pacific is estimated to register substantial growth in the global remote firing systems owing to increasing investments by Government in mining, military, etc. Furthermore, recent programs and events to adopt for more reliable and safety firing products, may augment the growth of remote firing systems market during the forecast period. High awareness and stringent government regulations for workers safety may attribute towards the significant share of North America in the global remote firing systems market. North America is expected to witness relatively steady growth during the forecast period owing to significant previous year sales. Furthermore, countries such as Russia, Poland, U.K., among others are expected to register substantial growth owing to investments in construction, military, and mining activities over the next decade. Growing mining activities in Latin America, construction activities in Middle East & Africa are expected to further drive the global remote firing systems market over the forecast period. Substantial growth in GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar, are estimated to attribute towards the significant growth over the forecast period.

Remote Firing Systems Market: Market Participants:

Some of the key market participants in the global remote firing systems market are: