Smart Recycling Celebrates Anniversary By Expanding Its Service Area

Smart Recycling is pleased to announce they are celebrating 41 years in the business by providing their services throughout all of southern California. By expanding their service area, the company hopes to reach a new customer base, while taking care of their existing clientele.

Smart Recycling is a long-running family-owned business that prides themselves on customer service and maximizing profit for their clients. The company is experienced in many industries, such as transportation, manufacturing, aerospace, automotive and waste transfer. The team of professionals at Smart Recycling know what it takes to get any job done the right way.

The company offers same-day collection for any request made by 10:00 am on weekdays and next day service for requests made after this time. The company also has the biggest selection of bins and roll-offs for continuously generated scrap. Equipment is not in short supply at Smart Recycling. They have custom-sized bins for any type of job and nothing but the toughest specialized equipment in the industry.

For more information about the company and their services, visit the website at Smart Recycling or call 310-830-8277.

About Smart Recycling: Smart Recycling is a full-service scrap metal company located in Wilmington, CA. The company utilizes a talented team of people and the best equipment to handle whatever job is thrown their way. The company is focused on bringing their customers the best prices and the best service. They offer personalized attention to each project, to ensure ultimate satisfaction for their clients.