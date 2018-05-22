researchFOLKS’ ’‘Australia Cards and Payments Market Analysis” report offers a distinct range of possibilities in the market of payment cards along with the accurately validated statistics of operational cards in the market and their total transactional values. It suggests profitable marketing strategies considering the competitive landscape in the market, purchase trends, payments options in online trade and significant government frameworks impacting the overall payment cards market of Australia.

Cards and Payments Market in Australia – Highlights of the report:

The alternative payments are gaining traction in customers owing to the availability of a number of payment options, such as BPAY, POLi, Paymate, and PayPal. Google launched its mobile payment solution Android Pay, and Samsung Pay was launched in collaboration with American Express and Citibank. Similarly, NAB Pay was launched by National Australia Bank (NAB), which was followed by ANZ’s ANZ Mobile Pay.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), Westpac, NAB, and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank had been asking permission from Australian regulators to open up the installation of bank-branded mobile payment apps in iPhones, which was declined by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

The contactless bands and stickers introduced in the mobile payments platform Cash by Optus of mobile network operator Optus, CBA’s Tap & Pay service for Android smartphone users using NFC technology and Australia’s most widely used electronic payments system – Electronic Fund Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) joining the contactless payments movement are few initiatives anticipated to further drive contactless payments in Australia.

List of Companies mentioned in the report:

o Commonwealth Bank

o Westpac

o The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

o National Australia Bank

o Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

o Citibank

o Coles

o Woolworths

o JetStar

o Qantas

o EFTPOS

o Visa

o Mastercard

o American Express and

o Diners Club

Scope of the report:

o The functioning of Australia’s cards and payments market and complete analysis of the market drivers

o It provides conventional and contemporary information about payment cards of Australia and market predictions till 2022

o It details the emerging payment solutions and their economic, regional and business impact on the cards and payments industry of Australia

o Detailed information about existing market leaders, their strategies and government policies driving the payment cards market

