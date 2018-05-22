Cosmetic Serum Market Become Dominant At CAGR Of 3.30% by 2020

A cosmetic serum is a product applied externally for a desired cosmetic effect. It is usually a water-based non-greasy and intensive formula that contains a high concentration of active substances.
A cosmetic serum is a product applied externally for a desired cosmetic effect. It is usually a water-based non-greasy and intensive formula that contains a high concentration of active substances. Serums can also be oil and water based but have an oil-free texture (owing to choice and less concentration of oil used in formulation), which helps serums to penetrate deeper.
Serums contain high concentrations of active ingredients, so are usually made to contain just a few active ingredients. Serums can be used at any age for delivering the desired action of antioxidants, moisturizing, nourishing, and energizing.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cosmetic serum market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report takes into account revenue generated from the retail sales of cosmetic serum products.
The market is divided into the following segments based on product:
- Skin and sun care serum
- Hair care serum
The report, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- Chanel
- Estee Lauder
- KAO Corp.
- L’Oreal
- LVMH
- Shiseido
Other prominent vendros
- Amway
- Clarins
- Markwins Beauty Products, Inc.
- Proctor and Gamble
- Unilever
