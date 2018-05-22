Empower Your Business with Talygen’s Intuitive Online Reporting Tool

Talygen, a leading provider of cloud-based Business Management Solutions, today announced an enhanced version of its online reporting module with some new features.

Talygen’s online reporting tool provides in-depth details of different modules such as Ticketing, Time Tracking, Expenses, CRM, Invoicing, Human Resource and many more. This innovative reporting software helps business managers to monitor work progress of team members, control unnecessary expenditures and increase revenue.

“Reporting is an integral part of Talygen that helps businesses in smooth functioning of entire management,” said Harold Saini, Chief Program Manager at Talygen. “We have added some innovative features to our existing Reporting tool which can be customized as per business requirements”.

Talygen Online Reporting Tool with Multiple Features

Talygen’s advanced online reporting tool allows users to keep track of various projects, teams, and revenues. Senior Managers can view project time tracking report to know the current status of a project and to analyze the productivity of team members working on it.

This reporting management functionality enables managers to set project goals on the basis of module-based reports. When team members work on any project with the help of different modules, a detailed report is generated with multiple fields like export report, custom report, expense report etc. It helps managers to get detailed insight into the time spent on projects so they can easily reimburse the expenses improve the team’s efficiency.

Talygen’s reporting module has multiple robust features that ensure streamlined employee and project management in an organization.

• Time Tracking Reports for Managing Workflow

Time tracking is an essential part of day-to-day activities of every organization. Talygen’s project time tracking reporting system includes different types of reports such as project report, client report, user wise report, and time tracking spreadsheets report. These reports are produced on the basis of time tracked by team members for various tasks. This helps senior managers to monitor performance and work efficiency of team members so they can easily allocate tasks to them.

• Business Intelligence Reports for Efficient Monitoring of Data

Talygen’s reporting software offers business intelligence reports that help organizations to use a technology-driven process for monitoring important data and presenting details regarding work completed for a project. Talygen comprises of numerous BI reports to track business profitability of an organization.

• Expense Reports for proper disbursement of official expenses

Talygen’s online expense reporting software allows managers to view various official expenses incurred by team members. Reimbursement report provides information related to expenses that have been reimbursed by managers. It also includes details of managers who are responsible to approve or reject expense reimbursement, whereas, expense over limit report displays expense limit for different projects. It also provides details related to expenses that exceeded the given limit.

• Customized Reports for Deeper Insights

Talygen’s online reporting tool allows users to get customized reports of different modules. Custom reports allow managers to review and share information regarding invoices, vacations, expenses, projects, customers and many more.

• Graphical View for beautifully Rendered Visual Illustrations

Talygen provides its users with organized graphical representations of reports. Users can also view detailed reports in tabular form. You can also export reports in different file formats like Word, PDF, and Excel.

Quick Reporting Solution to Save Time and Money

Talygen’s online reporting solution saves your precious time and money. Detailed reports can be generated, viewed and shared with all departments to manage operations effectively.

‘’Today when technology is enhancing in quick succession, you have to acquire some growth-driven business management and reporting solution like Talygen to stay ahead of your competitors. With Talygen’s all-in-one online reporting tool, managers can monitor and analyze the performance of their team members anytime,” added Harold.

About Talygen

Talygen is a leading Business Management Automation service provider. Talygen’s integrated suite of services and processes allows businesses to manage their core workflows via a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) application. With its wide variety of features, easy to use concepts and enhanced functionality, it allows end to end process management and seamless communication between stakeholders in a project or business.

