Epilepsy Meetings invites you to elegance with your essence in the World Congress on Epilepsy and Brain Disorders, South Africa during November 22-23, 2018. This World Congress on Epilepsy and Brain Disorders will unite specialists, Epileptologist, Neurologist, Neuro specialists, Brain surgeons, educators and researchers to talk about methodologies involved in Epilepsy all around. Epilepsy Congress 2018 is intended to give knowledgeable information that will assemble restorative expert’s commonplace of the issues influencing the avoidance, analysis and treatment of Anti-Epileptic care. Without a doubt the member at this Epilepsy congress will have the capacity to trade with the best specialists in the claim to fame and will return home with broad learning.