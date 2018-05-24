Hygiene Adhesives Market SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Future Prospects 2024

Hygiene Adhesives Market: Overview

Hygiene adhesives are used in the global non-woven and textiles market that includes sanitary napkins, diapers, briefs, and absorbent underwear. These adhesives may also be used in other applications such as ECG electrodes, dental devices and transdermal patches. They are non-toxic materials that have been approved by the FDA for their safety and play a major role in the quality of finished non-woven textiles segment consequently affecting the production quality, performance and manufacturing efficiency.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hygiene-adhesives-market.html

These hygiene adhesives are attached to tapes, bands and straps on the non-woven products. Hot-melt adhesives are used almost exclusively for hygiene products and popular products include compounds such as hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins, polyolefins and hydrocarbon pure monomer aromatic resins. Ethylene and propylene based elastomers are used on a large scale in the hygiene adhesives market particularly due to excellent stability and improved color. In the hygiene industry, transparency of the adhesive is of vital to the quality and success of finished product.

The market can be segmented on the basis of application markets such as end users (adult diapers, female hygiene products), liquid absorption capacity or adhesion performance, the formulations used in the adhesives.

Hygiene Adhesives Market: Trends and Drivers

The design changes in sanitary pads for thinner more absorbent and more discreet shapes has compelled innovators to develop new combinations which are safe for health yet can secure the non-woven products.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=12227

The market for hygiene adhesives may face challenges such as the reluctance of adopting new-age adhesives unless there is considerable consumer benefit seen by non-woven manufacturers. Along with this, the rising cost of adhesives may compel manufacturers to turn back to cheaper products that may cause allergies, create harm to the environment and have considerable level of toxicity. Adhesive bleed has also been a considerable challenge for non-woven manufacturers and new age adhesives that provide a solution to this will find considerable opportunity in coming years.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com