Shockwave Therapy – A Revolutionary Treatment

Al Khayal Medical Centre now offers Shockwave, a drug-free, non-invasive therapy that treats erectile dysfunction and enhances sexual performance.

Shockwave therapy is a revolutionary ED treatment that uses high-frequency waves to improve sexual prowess. As men get older, the penis vessels weaken and fill with micro-plaque. This results in the vessels becoming clogged with men finding it difficult to achieve strong erections. Shockwave therapy emits energy from high-frequency waves that repair these weakened blood vessels and improves sexual performance.

There have been numerous clinical studies done on shockwave therapy which indicate a significant improvement in men that suffered from erectile dysfunction. “This treatment is ideal for men looking to improve sexual functions without drugs and surgery,” says the best andologist in Dubai, Dr. Shawket Alkhayal of Alkhayal Medical Centre. “It has proven to be an effective alternative treatment to oral ED medications.”

It has been reported that patients receiving shockwave therapy have improved quality of erections and overall performance.

This drug-free and non-invasive procedure takes just 20 minutes and help men achieve sustainable erections. Al Khayal Medical Center is now treating patients with ED and other sexual issues at their clinic.

Dr. Shawket Alkhayal is a top penile surgeon in the country with more than two decades of experience. He is the Head of Urology at the Benenden Hospital in Kent, Head of Department at the American Hospital in Dubai and established Al Khayal Medical Centre for Urology and Andrology in Dubai in 2014.