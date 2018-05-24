SHUKR Abayas Set to be a Ramadan Essential for Muslim Women

Abayas continue to be at a top selling item of Islamic clothing company SHUKR, making the way for their lightweight Abayas to become the top summer and Ramadan choice as the weather heats up.

Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims all over the world. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR abayas in particular offer a practical approach to summer fashion, combining modern western styles with traditional Islamic wear. The Islamic dresses incorporate simplicity, functionality and natural fabrics making them perfect for wear in any country, especially in the warmer weather. Ramadan is an especially busy times for Muslim women, as long dresses, abayas, maxi skirts and wide-legged pants are in season and are appropriate for the warm weather.

“SHUKR is inspired by the beauty of Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with our customers and the Muslim community around the world,” said Anas Sillwood. “Our goal is to provide solutions to some of the problems that women encounter when trying to dress in an Islamically appropriate yet western way,”

What customers seem to love most about the SHUKR abaya is that they are all designed with the customer’s needs in mind. Many dresses feature deep pockets with buttons or flaps making carrying phones, money, or anything else simple. Several SHUKR abayas are also nursing friendly, featuring zippers or buttons on the chest for an easier experience.

