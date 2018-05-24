United Fence Company Offers Vinyl Fences to Utah Residences and Businesses

Although crime rates have dropped in Utah, experts say there’s no room for complacency. United Fence Company’s vinyl fences safeguard houses and businesses from would-be thieves and trespassers.

[SALT LAKE CITY, 24/5/2018] – United Fence Company helps safeguard Utah homes and commercial establishments from would-be thieves and trespassers. It offers high-quality and attractive chain link, vinyl, wood, iron, steel, and aluminum fences. The fence builders’ products help curb the crime rates in the state.

Declining Crime Rates in Utah

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the number of serious crimes in Salt Lake City has dropped. Cases of aggravated assault, arson, burglary, and larceny decreased by 5.4 percent during the 12 months leading to December 2017. These figures also dipped to 5.2 percent compared to the same period the previous year. Together with additional cops, these reports help increase the sense of safety among the citizens.

Protection from Crime

United Fence Company helps improve the residents’ and business owners’ safety further by offering beautiful, durable vinyl fences. These increase the property’s privacy and keep burglars, thieves, trespassers, and vandals at bay.

Made from rigid polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl fences withstand wear and tear and last for a lifetime. They require little to no maintenance, so clients don’t have to worry about the upkeep. The fence builder also provides a limited lifetime warranty on vinyl fencing products and services.

Increased Curb Appeal and Property Value

Vinyl fences increase the house or building’s appeal. United Fence Company offers fences that come in various colors and styles, so customers can choose the one that suits their properties. The fence builder discusses options with clients and builds them the ideal outdoor space. Moreover, it sees to it that the job is done right the first time.

