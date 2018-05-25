Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market 2025 : Focus on Industry, Growth, Size, Share, Dynamic Research Analysis, Trend, Forecast – Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global medical nonwoven disposables market was valued at US$ 7,549.8 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 12,718.9 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 5.76 % from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full report Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/medical-nonwoven-disposables-market

Market Insights

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2016 report, injuries resulting due to falls and burns, traffic collisions and assault is responsible for the death of nearly 5 million people worldwide; i.e. 9% of the global mortality which accounts for the drastic need for medical nonwoven disposables to treat the wounds. Currently the hygiene industry is driven by product innovation designed to improve absorption, reduce waste and manufacture disposables with thinner cores and more comfort.

Surgical nonwoven products are leading the global medical nonwoven disposables market due to factors such as rising number of hospital acquired infections, better bacterial filtration preventing cross contamination and skin problems like rash and irritation. Incontinence products will be the fastest growing market in the product segment, majorly due to rise in the number of geriatric patients suffering with urinary and fecal incontinence, rising public awareness to maintain self-hygiene and rising number of clinics and ambulatory care services performing surgical procedures.

Currently North America holds the largest revenue share chiefly due to factors such as rising number of geriatric patients suffering with urine and fecal incontinence, existence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and affordable reimbursement scenario. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market, majorly due to factors such as rising prevalence of critical illnesses requiring immediate surgical intervention, aging population suffering with urine and fecal incontinence, intense competition due to presence of major players and budding industries involved in the manufacturing of medical nonwoven disposables products and increasing disposable income. The global medical nonwoven disposables market is technologically driven and includes major players such as Abena Group, Ahlstrom Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Covidien, Domtar Corporation, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Freudenberg Nonwoven, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc. and Molnlycke Health Care AB.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of injuries due to trauma and accidents

Increasing number of geriatric patients suffering with urine and fecal incontinence

Supportive regulatory approval for medical nonwoven disposables products

Increasing disposables incomes in developing countries and rampant growth of hospitals performing surgical procedures

