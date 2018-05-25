Micro Server Market Leading Players Analysis, Market status and Forecast Up To 2023

Market Highlights:

Micro servers are compact modular hardware servers comprised of shared infrastructure, through which many small servers are packed to share a common network. These servers are less expensive, function on low computing power, and are precisely designed to make installation and maintenance simpler.

Technology giants such as Hewlett Packard (U.S.), Dell (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), NEC (Japan), and IBM (U.S.) are the prominent players in the micro server market. Hewlett Packard, a key player in micro server market, has designed micro server gen8 and gen10. The company has designed ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 that is designed especially for small and medium businesses. The server has easy access to hard drives, memory storage devices, and PCIe (a high-speed serial computer expansion) slots allowing easy management, installation, as well as upgrades. MicroServer Gen10 is integrated with ClearOS Software and is able to deliver a spontaneous web based GUI and application marketplace that is pre-loaded on the user’s hard drive. It utilizes the AMD® Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) with graphics core embedded to improve graphic software performance without installing an additional PCIe graphics adapter. Fujitsu has introduced a new entry-level PRIMERGY micro server model that brings professional and centralized server technology within affordable limits for small businesses.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global Micro Server Market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 67 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 43%, during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segments

The global micro server market is segmented by component, processor, application, and organization size. The component segment is bifurcated into solutions and service. The solution segment comprises hardware, software, and service. The service is further segmented into consulting services, installation support services, and professional services. The application segment consists of media storage, data center, data analytics, cloud computing, and others. The organization size segment consists of small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Regional Analysis

The global micro server market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the global micro server market. The presence of major semiconductor manufacturing hub in countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea is one of the major factors boosting the micro server market in the region. Another significant reason is the rise in data traffic, owing to increase in number of mobile and tablet users.

