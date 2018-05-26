3D Animation Market Is expected to witness substantial growth during Forecast by 2024

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Global 3D Animation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 300 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description:

The global 3D animation market accounted for USD 11.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the global 3D animation market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

APAC,

MEA .

Global 3D animation market competition by top players including â

Side Effects Software Inc.,

EIAS3D, NVIDIA Corporation,

Corel Corporation,

Lenovo,

Toon Boom Animation Inc.,

Pixologic, Inc,

Intel Corporation,

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc,

NewTek, Inc.,

Autodesk Inc.,

MAXON Computer,

Adobe,

Austin Visuals.,

3D Labz Animation Limited,

Squeeze Studio Animation,

Animantz, Pixcube Motion Pictures

The global 3D animation market is segmented on the basis of technology into 3D modeling, motion graphics, 3d rendering, and visual effects.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into media and entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, and manufacturing.

The global 3D animation market is segmented on the basis of deployment into cloud and on-premise.

