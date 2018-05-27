Corrugated Plastic Trays Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018 – 2028

Corrugated Plastic Trays – Introduction

Corrugated plastic trays are widely used in packaging of various products including food, agriculture, electronic accessories, pharmaceutical, & automotive etc. Corrugated plastic trays are customizable, and therefore are available in a variety of sizes. Corrugated plastic trays offers various features as compared to the conventional paper and paperboard trays such as water & chemical resistance, durable, rigid, light weight, washable, and recyclable. The most important advantage of the corrugated plastic trays is that these trays are reusable and environment friendly. Furthermore, being 100% recyclable, corrugated plastic trays are expected to be an ideal sustainable choice for handling of materials, parts and products. Corrugated plastic trays are designed to have a smooth interior and exterior surface in order to maintain the product integrity. The above mentioned features and properties are expected to fuel the growth of global corrugated plastic trays market during the forecast period.

Corrugated Plastic Trays – Market Dynamics

Corrugated plastic trays are considered as an economical alternative to paper and cardboard based solutions. One of the key factors for the high preference for corrugated plastic trays is the fact that they are light weight, strong and durable. Their surfaces do not get worn out after repeated use. Being long-lasting, corrugated plastic trays have an edge over alternatives.

Corrugated plastic trays find a wide range of applications for storage purposes in warehouses and industries. Being a cost-effective replacement for alternative products such as fiberboard, molded fiber, and paper. The production and consumption of corrugated plastic trays is directly related to the production of corrugated plastic sheets.

Key development

In May 2015, DS Smith Plc designed an innovative and reusable corrugated plastic tray for safe transportation of components between assembly lines for enhanced damage protection.

Despite the positive outlook, there are some restraining factors that might hamper the growth of the global corrugated plastic trays market. First is the high production cost as compared to the conventional corrugated paper and molded fiber trays. Second is that the low disposability of plastic causes environmental pollution, as plastic material takes more time to decompose as compared to the paper or molded fiber.

Corrugated Plastic Trays – Market Segmentation

On the basis of basis of material type, the corrugated plastic trays market is segmented as:

Polypropylene (PP)

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC)

Corrugated plastic trays are categorized into PP, HDPE, PET, PC, and PPC. Among the material types, the PP segment is expected to account for highest market share due to its toughness, and light weight along with durability. The pricing of the corrugated plastic trays has been considered on the basis of material type.

On the basis of basis of end-use industry, the corrugated plastic trays market is segmented as:

Food and beverages

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Among the end-use industries food & beverages accounts for highest market share. Pharmaceuticals vials and small bottles are packaged in corrugated plastic trays. The corrugated plastic trays protects the product from breaking and damaging from external environment. Small and sensitive parts in automotive industries are packaged for maintaining product integrity during transportation. Fruits and vegetables are packaged in corrugated plastic trays in order to protect the products as the corrugated plastic trays are more strong and durable than paper and molded fiber trays.

Corrugated Plastic Trays Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for corrugated plastic trays is divided into seven key regions as

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ)

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Corrugated Plastic Trays Market – Key Players

Following are the key players that contribute in the global corrugated plastic trays market and can be segmented into two tiers-

Tier 1 (Includes players with revenue more than 100 Mn) DS Smith plc. Inteplast Group, Ltd. Flexcon Company, Inc.

Tier 2 (Includes players with revenue less than 100 Mn) GWP Group Limited Packaging Specialties, Inc. Cutting Edge Converted Products

Tier 3 (Includes players with revenue less than 10 Mn) Dongguan Jianxin Plastic Products Co., Ltd. ORBIS Corporation Shish Industries Limited Adelphi Healthcare Limited Genesee Packaging, Inc. Numatech West LLC Amatech Inc. Classic Enterprises Ltd.



