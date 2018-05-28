11th International Conference on Vascular Dementia February 15-16, 2019 Amsterdam| Netherlands Theme: Decoding Dementia

We invites all the participants from all over the world to attend 11th International Conference on Vascular dementia during Feb 15-16, 2019 at Amsterdam,Netherland with the Theme: Decoding Dementia ,which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions.

Vascular dementia is defined as inadequate blood flow can damage and eventually kill cells anywhere in the body.

In Dementia, changes in intuition aptitudes here and there happen all of a sudden after strokes that piece real cerebrum veins. Vascular mind changes frequently exist together with changes connected to different sorts of dementia, including Alzheimer’s sickness and dementia with Lewy bodies. Dementia side effects might be most evident when they happen not long after a noteworthy stroke incorporates disarray, bewilderment, inconvenience talking or understanding discourse and vision misfortune.

The general multi infarct dementia showcase is portioned into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and MEA. Starting at 2015, North America held biggest piece of the pie regarding income inferable from the expanding frequencies of multi infarct dementia combined with expanding geriatric populace base. European market showed comparable qualities and took after North American multi infarct dementia advertises. Asia Pacific is required to develop at a high pace because of expanding mindfulness about anticipation of cerebrum strokes in this locale. Japan inferable from expanded geriatric base speaks to around over half of the dementia cases in Asia Pacific. The created countries, for example, Japan, Canada, France, Germany and U.S. are foreseen to witness positive development over the estimate time frame.

Various companies in the multi infarct dementia market are adopting several economic strategies such as collaborations, expansions and acquisitions to keep a strong position and gain advantage in the market. Some major companies in the market include Forest Laboratories, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation, Pfizer, Inc. and Eisai, Inc.

Why to attend??

Vascular Dementia Conference is a unique forum to bring together worldwide distinguished academics in the field of Neuroscience and Neurology, Nutrition, Researchers, Public health professionals, Scientists, Academic scientists, Industry researchers, Scholars to exchange about state of the Research and Development.

Aim of this conference is stimulate new ideas for treatment that will be beneficial across the spectrum of Vascular Dementia. A Unique Opportunity for Advertisers and Sponsors at this International event.

Sessions/Tracks

Vascular Dementia 2019 has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirementsand policies of the Accreditation Committee

If this educational activity will be accredited with CME and CPD Credits.

Attendance at this meeting will enable you to:

Be part of a rich scientific programme incorporating the latest developments in preclinical neurodegenerative diseases like Dementia and Alzheimer’s Diseases

Understand the shift towards prevention and early diagnosis of neurodegenerative disease as the future of research in the field

Join key opinion leaders in discussing regulatory and ethical implications of this research in clinical practice.

Network with speakers and other leading experts across disciplines