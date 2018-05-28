An Innovative New Procedure for Prostate Enlargement, ‘Prostate Artery Embolisation’ is approved for

Implications for South African men suffering from Benign Prostate Hyperplasia

Prostate Enlargement is a prevalent condition occurring in men over the age of 50, with as many as 90% of men suffering from symptoms by the age of 85.

Prostate Artery Embolisation (PAE) is an innovative non-surgical treatment for a non-cancerous enlarged prostate (Benign Prostate Hyperplasia or BPH). This minimally-invasive treatment blocks blood supply to the prostate, causing it to shrink thereby alleviating symptoms.

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has approved Prostate Artery Embolisation, which will lead to the treatment being widely available on the UK’s state health insurance the ‘National Health Service’. This will in turn lead to other health insurance schemes globally assessing the procedure. This is great news for the large numbers of men suffering from an enlarged prostate who have to date needed surgery with long hospitalisation periods and lengthy recovery times.

Symptoms of Benign Prostate Hyperplasia include a weak and/or disruptive stream of urine, frequent urination, urgency to urinate as well as excessive urination during sleeping hours. While these symptoms alone are a hindrance to quality of life, the bladders inability to empty completely can cause more serious concerns such as the development of bladder stones, acute urinary retention and urinary tract infections.

Prostate Artery Embolisation is conducted under local anaesthetic, requiring a hospitalisation period of just a few hours. A thin catheter (flexible tube) is fed through the femoral artery in the groin which is then used to locate the prostate artery supplying the prostate. The blood supply to the prostate is blocked, causing the prostate tissue to shrink, relieving symptoms.

Prostate Artery Embolisation is a highly specialised treatment and NICE has emphasised the importance of this procedure being executed by trained experts in the field. An interventional radiologist who is skilled in PAE may safely and effectively conduct the treatment. The interventional radiologist will have undergone a significant level of training through an accredited institute to be able to carry out PAE. The emphasis in the guidelines is a team approach including urology and interventional radiologist assessment of prospective patients.

The outcome of the treatment has reported greater levels of symptom alleviation when compared with conventional surgery like that of transurethral resection of the prostate or TURP. The rapid resumption of normal activity that follows PAE is a huge advantage and means that patients do not undergo a lengthy recovery period.