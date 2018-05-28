Cultivation of Organic Soy Protein Would Provide the Growth Opportunity in Soy Protein Market

Global Soy Protein Market size was valued at $4,691 million in 2016 and expected to reach $7,430 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 to 2024. In geographical segments, Asia Pacific and RoW are projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% and 6.5%, respectively, over the forecast period 2016 – 2024.

High adoption of soy protein among end users will drive the demand of soy protein

Key soy protein market trends are growing popularity of infant foods containing soy proteins, rising awareness among consumers, and high adoption of soy protein among end users. Though, availability of alternative protein sources and allergic nature may hamper the market growth. Moreover, cultivation of organic soy would unfold attractive business opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/report-categories/food-beverages/soy-protein-market/sample-request

Market Segmentations

The global soy protein market has been categorized into product type, form type, application and function type. Product type segment contains soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolates, and soy proteins hydrolysates. Moreover, the market is segmented on the basis of form type as dry and liquid. Application segment contains functional foods (soy protein foods), bakery & confectionery and other applications. Additionally, function type is segmented as nutrients (soy protein nutrition), emulsifier, fat & water absorption and texturants. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) are the major regions covered in the report.

Get Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/report-categories/food-beverages/soy-protein-market/toc

Soy protein concentrate dominated the market with largest market share in 2016

Concentrates held the major market share in 2016, while hydrolysates sub segment is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2024.

North America accounted the highest market share in 2016

In 2016, North America held the major market share of 39.8%, in 2016, due to growing adoption of soy and used as a substitute for meat, and increase adoption in US, and Canada. Europe was the second largest market with a market share of 31.8% in 2016. Asia Pacific is likely to be predominant in the market with fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to preference for soy products as a substitute of dairy products, and the rise in lifestyle diseases. Moreover, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia are expected to witness significant growth rate from 2016 to 2024.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market comprises DuPoint Nutrition & Health, Burcon Nutra Science Corporation, Crown Soya Protein Group, Omega Protein Corporation, Ruchi Soya Industries, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Armor Proteins, Wilmer International, Kerry Ingredients Inc., and George Weston Foods, among others.

Get Full Access to This Report @ https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/report-categories/food-beverages/soy-protein-market

Scope of Soy Protein Market

Product Type Segments

• Proteins Isolates

• Soy Proteins Concentrates

• Soy Proteins Hydrolysates

Form Type Segments

• Dry

• Liquid

Application Segments

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Functional Foods

• Others

Function Type Segments

• Nutrients

• Emulsifier,

• Fat & Water Absorption

• Texturants

Geography Segments

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Others

• Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Others

• RoW

o South America

o Middle East

o Africa

About Variant Market Research

Variant Market Research offers syndicated and customized reports to fulfil clients’ objectives. We also provide customized data pack proposing market sizing in an Excel/PDF/PowerPoint or Word format as per the requirement of clients. We cover several industry domains, namely Semiconductor & Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Information and Communication Technology, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Chemicals, Industrial, Mining Equipment, Automation, Manufacturing, Construction, Energy & Power, Defense & Aerospace and Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI). Our expertise is data triangulation, competitor benchmarking, parent market benchmarking, estimating market size and forecast of the market from 2016 to 2024.

For further information, visit https://www.variantmarketresearch.com

You can connect with us on LinkedIn here @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/variant-market-research

Contact Us:

John Dave,

Head – Sales

Variant Market Research

649 Mission St, 5th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105, United States.

Tel: +1-415-680-2785

Fax: +1-415-680-2786

Email: john.dave@variantmarketresearch.com

Email: help@variantmarketresearch.com