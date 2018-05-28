Illinois, 25 May 2018(News)- Li-Fi is an emerging technology similar to Wi-Fi, with a speed of 224 gigabytes per second that is 100 times faster than Wi-Fi service. The prevailing benefit of light emitting diode is fuelling the light fidelity market. That includes dynamic color translation, long life span, energy efficient, resistant to low temperature, very low lighting period (nanosecond) and strong protective layer is aiding the growth of LED in LI-FI. The average lasting period of LED light is quite high as compared to halogen bulb that results into less maintenance and replacement cost of LED bulbs which is further boosting the adoption of LED in LI-FI. A LED creates a binary sequence that helps in transmitting data by switching on-off millions times a LED bulb. The data transmit changes are so fast, that it cannot be viewed by human eye and is capable of sending all kind of data that includes audio, video and broadband at a speed of 1Gb/s than 150mb/s for Wi-Fi. Li-Fi signal travels through narrow focus beams and does not pass through walls. Besides, LED lights is a natural beam former that makes it easy to create separate uplink and downlink channel, that results into more secure internet browsing. Factors such as low power consumption and high durability is increasing the usage of LED lighting system in Li-Fi.

The Li-Fi network comprise of LED lighting technology to transmit electronic data signals that enable users to access the internet through ordinary lighting system in school, colleges and home. The energy efficient LED and secure wireless network is boosting the Li-Fi market. The growing internet usage through smartphone and other electronic gadgets is further fuelling the growth of Li-Fi market

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.prominentmarketresearch.com/sample-report/global-li-fi-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

Key Players:

• The key players of Li-Fi market includes General Electric (U.S.)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

• Oledcomm (France)

• PureLiFi Limited (U.K.)

• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

• Acuity Brands

• Inc. (U.S.)

• LightPointe Communications

• Inc. (U.S.)

• Velmenni (Tartu)

• LightBee Corporation (U.S.)

• FSONA Networks (U.K.) and others.

Global Li-Fi Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Li-Fi market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the Li-Fi market based on porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of component, application and end user.

Target Audience:

• Device manufacturers

• Network Operators

• Distributors

• Suppliers

• Research firms

• Software Developers

• Commercial Banks

• Vendors

• Semiconductor Manufacturers

• End-user sectors

• Technology Investors

Get Free Customized Report Sample: https://www.prominentmarketresearch.com/discount-report/global-li-fi-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

Key Findings:

• The global Li-Fi market is expected to reach USD 50,985.46 Million by 2023.

• By Component, LED sub segment in Li-Fi market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~71% CAGR during forecast period.

• By Application, smartphone segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 71% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

• By End User, retail sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 72% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

• Geographically, Asia-Pacific region has been projected to have the largest market share in global Li-Fi market followed by Europe region, while North America ranks third in the Li-Fi market.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

Buy Report: https://www.prominentmarketresearch.com/checkout/224

About Prominent Market Research:

At Prominent Market Research, we are committed to provide the best possible service and recommendations to all our customers. You will be able to speak to seasoned analyst who will understand your research needs accurately. We make it our business to look after yours, with an efficient and friendly team always available to help you.

Contact Us:

Robin Hood,

Sale Manager,

sales@prominentmarketresearch.com