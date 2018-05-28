GLOBAL PAPER DYE MARKET RESEARCH REPORT- FORECAST TO 2023

Illinois, 25 May 2018(News)- Global Paper Dye Market Information- by Type (Direct, Sulfur, Acid and Basic), by Form(Powder and Liquid), By Application ( Coating, Printing & Writing, Packaging & Boards and others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America) – Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis of Global Paper Dye Market:

A paper dye is a colored, ionising and aromatic organic substance that has an affinity to the paper as a substrate to which it is being applied. The dye is generally applied in an aqueous solution. The presence of substance chromophore in paper dye makes the dye colored. Paper dye is produced from the key raw materials called as dye intermediate and basic chemicals. They are used in various application such as coating, printing & writing, Packaging & Boards and other in paper industry. Paper dye possesses properties such as right shade, good affinity, light fastness, bleed fastness, stability to temperature and humidity, low metamerism, safety in handling and many more.

The global paper dye market is expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period and reach USD 1,008.2 million growing at CAGR of 3.02% by 2023. Global growth in this market is attributed to wide range of application including coating, printing & writing, packaging & boards, and others. Paper dye is highly used in coating applications which is the dominant application segment accounted for 44% of global market shares and likely to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. Costing industry specifically, in Asia Pacific was on the rise and has surged demand for paper dyes over the past few years. Following coating, printing and writing is the second largest segment and has shown promising growth. In addition to this, the market is segmented on the basis of form such as powder and liquid.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the global Paper Dye Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the most promising region in global market that accounted largest market share of 42% and expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period from 2017 to 2023. China is the key market driving Asia Pacific paper dye market. The paper dye market in China is expected to reach USD 157.1 million by 2023, growing at healthy CAGR of 3.04% during forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global paper dye market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application and region. On the basis of type market has been segmented into sulfur, direct, acid and basic dyes. Market segmentation on the basis of form includes liquid and powder. Whereas application segment comprises coatings, printing & writing, packaging and boards and others. Based on regions, market is segmented into- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Players:

• The key players in market includes BASF SE

• Kemira, Chromatech Incorporated

• Archroma, Atul Ltd

• DyStar Group and others .

Key Findings:

The global Paper Dye market is projected to grow at CAGR of 3.02% and expected to reach USD 1,008.2 million during the forecast period of 2016-2023. Regionally, Asia Pacific accounted largest value market share due to the significant production and growing coatings industry in the region. Paper Dye is expected to gain the market share in developing countries owing to increasing use of high speed machineries in the paper industries to enhance the output.

Geographic Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region includes

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o Russia

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o U.K.

o Rest of Europe

