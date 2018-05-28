India is the strongest emerging market for Kiwis: Zespri International

New Delhi, 28th May 2018: New Zealand-based Zespri International Limited, the world’s largest marketer of kiwifruit, is focused on strengthening its position in the Indian market. Presently, the brand exports its kiwifruits to more than 59 countries, with USA, Germany, Spain, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand being the largest markets. India is currently the strongest emerging market amongst its peer group where the brand enjoys majority of the market share.

Present for over a decade in India, Zespri International is looking at growing its market share by increasing its export volume in 2018. The brand’s first shipment for this year has already arrived into India from New Zealand, which is known to produce the best quality kiwifruits globally. Zespri International’s exports to India usually comprise of Zespri Green Kiwifruit and Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit. But this year, they would be exporting the jumbo sized varieties of both as well. While Zespri Green Kiwifruit is being exported for over a decade, Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit has been present in the market for the last three years.

Kiwi is no ordinary fruit, both in terms of the way it looks as well as in its nutritional content. The Zespri Green Kiwifruit is rich in Vitamin C, dietary fibres and antioxidants. Also due to its low pH value, the vitamins do not deteriorate during storage. Full of vitality, the Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit has a refreshing sweet taste. The fruit has a beautiful consistent shape and is a great source of Vitamin C, dietary fibres, folate, minerals and antioxidants, making it one of the most nutrient-dense fruits available. It is believed that consuming a kiwifruit after breakfast helps to give your palate a nice, clean feeling while aiding digestion and reducing bloating.

Zespri International has been delivering best quality kiwifruits globally by working directly with New Zealand growers. The growers test the kiwifruit throughout the growing season to monitor and track the brix levels of the fruit. The higher the brix levels the more desirable is the fruit. Only when the ideal brix level is achieved does the grower have clearance to harvest the fruit. This guarantees that all Zespri kiwifruits achieve a high taste standard. Zespri International also collaborates with the growers to research innovative orchard practices and provide orchard management protocols to create consistent, superior tasting Zespri kiwifruits, with exceptional health-giving properties.

The Indian fruit market has always been a thriving one. However, the demand for ‘exotic fruits’ has been rising recently because of a prospering urban class, an enhanced exposure to the cultures of different countries, and a rising demography of health-conscious people. Among all exotic fruits, Kiwi has witnessed the fastest growth, with a compound annual growth rate of 80-100%.

Zespri Green Kiwifruit and Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit will be available starting this week across all leading retail stores and wholesale markets pan India.

About Zespri International Limited

Zespri International Limited is the world’s largest marketer of kiwifruit, selling kiwifruit into more than 59 countries and managing 30 percent of the global volume. In 2016/17 Zespri sold 137 million trays of premium-quality Zespri Kiwifruit. Zespri sets the global benchmark for guaranteed excellence and delicious, nutritious kiwifruit with the Zespri Brand. They work with growers and post-harvest operators to source top-quality Zespri Kiwifruit and supply this kiwifruit through their distribution partners to wholesale markets and retail customers. Zespri’s global headquarters are based in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, in the heart of New Zealand’s largest kiwifruit producing region, the Bay of Plenty. Zespri has offices in 21 countries around the world. Zespri accounts for around a third of the global trade in kiwifruit.