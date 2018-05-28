Peelable lidding films Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2028

Peelable lidding films market: Introduction

Peelable lidding films are glossy, transparent, have high burst strength, and have thermal resistance properties. Conventional applications of peelable lidding films included medical devices packaging, as they are easy to open and highly preferred for an emergency situation. Later, with modification in the polymers, they were processed in such a way that they could be used as a packaging material for different food products.

Convenient features of peelable lidding films increase its preference from consumers end. These films have oxygen barrier property. Therefore, they form a protective layer and also extends the shelf life of food products. Peelable lidding films can be microwaved, chilled or frozen. Thus, they are used for different end use such as food industry, pharmaceuticals industry, cosmetics & personal care and others.

Peelable lidding films market: Dynamics

Peelable lidding films maintain color, flavor, texture, and the taste of the food products. Also, they have hot tack and heat seal strength. Therefore, these films can be used as a packaging film for ready meals. These advantageous features of the peelable lidding films make them suitable to be used as packaging material for the food industry. The food industry consumes more than 65% of peelable lidding films. Peelable lidding films are easily cleanable, reclosable and have great preservation properties. Thus, they are used as packaging film in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Leading players of peelable lidding films market are majorly focusing on enhancing features of the films and working on cost optimization. In July 2014, DuPont and Reifenhäuser Group collaborated in order to increase the efficiency of peelable lidding films and to reduce the cost of the film. These peelable packaging films are used for packaging fat and meat juice. Earlier the lidding films were used with LDPE sealing layer, after collaboration, these films are made up of PET-based DuPont Appeel sealant resin that has high-fat barrier property, perforation resistance, has a glossy appearance and is transparent. The new peelable lidding films has enhanced features and has reduced the cost, by eliminating the additional polyolefin lamination film.

In 2015, Rockwell Solution limited launched laser perforated peelable lidding films for ready meals. The company is a key player in the peelable lidding films market, produces Polylactic Acid (PLA) peelable lidding film, and further focuses on manufacturing anti-fog high clarity peelable lidding films.

Tier Analysis: Peelable lidding films market

Tier 1 analysis: The leading players of peelable lidding films market are Rockwell Solutions Limited (Sappi Group), Lindamar Industries, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., NatureWorks LLC., Amcor limited, 3M Company and others

Tier 2 analysis: The mid-level players of peelable lidding films market are Plastopil Hazorea, Wipak Walsrode GmbH & Co. KG, Clifton Packaging Group Limited, Golden Eagle Extrusions Inc., RPC bpi protect, KWH Plast Schur Flexibles Ltd, Reifenhäuser Group and others.

Tier 3 analysis: The emerging players of peelable lidding films market are Guangdong Lihong Packaging Co., Ltd., Lynnpak Packaging Ltd., Cosmo Films Ltd and others.

Peelable lidding films market: Regional Overview

The global peelable lidding films market has been divided into seven key regions –

North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA),.

In terms of value and volume, the European region is expected to lead the overall peelable lidding films market. In Asia Pacific region peelable lidding films market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2%, during the forecast period. Manufacturers in North American region are majorly focusing on collaboration activates to enhance the properties of peelable lidding films.