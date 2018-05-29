Energy Gel Products Market Size Expected To Grow 2023 at a CAGR 7.2% between 2017-2023

MUMBAI, India, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Energy Gel Products Market (Flavor Type: Fruit, Vanilla, Chocolate, Others; Distribution channel: Convenience Stores, Supermarkets, Online Store, Medical Stores) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2017 – 2023”, estimates that the global market of energy gel products is expected to reach the market value more than 750 million by 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% in terms of revenue during the period 2017 – 2023. The growth of this market is majorly expected to be propelled by surge in demand for organic energy products and growing trend for online shopping. Presence of cot effective substitute products for energy gel impedes the market growth. The growth in this market is analyzed over various drivers, restrains and opportunities in this report.

Surging Demand For Instant Energy Products

Increasing incidences of sedentary lifestyle and corporate lifestyle globally are necessitating the requirement of instant energy drinks in building energy in a human body for accomplishing daily routine tasks. Therefore energy gel products are advantageous in getting instant energy for execution of intensive exercise and workouts, tremendously. The main constituents by which these energy gels are formulated are carbohydrates. All the trademarks that produce energy gels do not contain fats or protein; it contains complex carbohydrate compounds. Therefore energy gel products are gaining popularity among population, globally. Also, the flavored taste of energy products have supplemented the growth of this market

Market Stratification Outlook

The global energy gel products market is segmented based on flavor type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on flavor type, the market is divided into fruit, vanilla, chocolate and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into convenience stores, supermarkets, online store, and medical stores. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and RoW. Furthermore, North America is segmented into U.S., Canada and Mexico. Also, Europe is bifurcated into major countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Germany, Spain and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is sub-classified into China, Japan, Australia, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Middle East and Africa (MEA) is further segmented South Africa, and Rest of MEA. Rest of the World (RoW) is sub-classified into Brazil, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The North America Represents Major Share in the Energy Gel Products Market

North America held largest share in the global energy gel market in 2016 and this region is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. North America has largest number of energy gel product manufacturers and thus is holding the largest market share. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase a hasty growth during the forecast years. In addition, this growth increase is recognized by mounting awareness associated with the energy products in emerging economies

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Getorade, GU Energy Gel, Clif Shot Energy Gel, PowerGel, and Honey Stinger among others.

