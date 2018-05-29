HopeTHRIFT Announces Special Discount Days to Provide Bay Area Shoppers with Extra Savings

San Jose, California (webnewswire) May 29, 2018 – HopeTHRIFT, the Bay Area’s best secondhand store featuring 70,000-plus items, announced a multitude of special discount days to provide local consumers with additional savings on gently used merchandise. Shoppers will enjoy extra discounts on a vast array of items ranging from housewares to fashion to bicycles and more – all while feeling confident that their purchases contribute to award-winning programs that provide life-enhancing employment opportunities and additional resources for locals with developmental disabilities.

HopeTHRIFT has locations in San Jose, Fremont and Watsonville that share a common goal: Provide patrons with an enjoyable shopping experience in a pristine environment while assisting those with developmental disabilities in the Bay Area and, to provide shoppers with additional savings that support Hope Services’ initiatives

Color Tag Savings provide last-chance opportunities on soon-to-be-replaced items already marked 50 percent off. Half-Off Satudays enables shoppers to start their weekends with a bang by enjoying an extra 50 percent off most items. Consumers 55 years of age and older save an additional 50 percent courtesy of Senior Tuesdays. When major holidays such as Easter and Christmas roll around, those in the festive mood can celebrate with an extra 50 percent off most items storewide.

“We are pleased to announce a plethora of exclusive discount days tailored to suit the needs of all our customers,” said Dan Orloff, Vice President of Developmental at Hope Services. “Not only will shoppers enjoy incredible discounts on thousands of gently used items, but also they can get even more savings by becoming a HopeREWARDS member – all while knowing their purchases go to help thousands of people with developmental disabilities.”

Along with taking advantage of these special discount days, HopeTHRIFT shoppers can save even more by joining the HopeREWARDS program. Members will receive an extra 20 percent off their first purchase, receive exclusive members-only discounts and earn bonus points with every purchase to take advantage of even more savings. Moreover, Bay Area shoppers can feel good that proceeds from each and every purchase goes to helping locals with developmental disabilities.

HopeTHRIFT Special Discount Days Key Details

– Color Tag Savings: Last chance sales on soon-to-be-replaced items

– Half-Off Saturdays: Save extra 50 percent off most items

– Senior Tuesdays: Shoppers 55 and older get an additional 50 percent off most items

– Major Holidays: Enjoy an extra 55 percent off many storewide items

– HopeREWARDS: Enjoy 20 percent off first purchase, exclusive members-only discounts and bonus points to earn additional savings

About HopeTHRIFT

HopeTHRIFT stores in San Jose, Fremont and Watsonville feature over 70,000 gently used and name-brand items in a bright and enjoyable shopping environment. Proceeds from all sales helps support Hope Services, which provides life-changing employment opportunities and additional resources that improve quality of life for those with developmental disabilities. For more information, please visit http://hope-thrift.org today.

Media Contact

Name Dan Orloff

Email dorloff@hopeservices.org

Phone number 408-284-2858 C 408-202-3188

###