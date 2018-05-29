Marine Powerboats Battery Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2025

by

Options of mobility on water bodies have increased through various means such as boats, powerboats, ships, and tankers. These transportation options have led to exploration of new areas in the vast oceans, and transportation of people and bulk quantities of goods between regions and countries. Powerboat is one such means of transportation. It is a type of marine vessel, which is powered by a diesel or gasoline engine. Powerboats generally have high power-to-weight ratio. Its hull is designed in a way that enables it to operate at higher speeds. This also allows for better handling and control of the powerboat. A powerboat is designed in a streamlined manner in order to minimize air resistance and drag while riding. Reduction in air resistance and drag automatically increases the speed of the powerboat. Powerboats are generally used for waterskiing and yachting.

Marine powerboat batteries are an essential component of any powerboat. They are primarily used for powerboat engine ignition and for powering electrical parts such as control panel, powerboat lights, and marine fuse blocks. Electrical power is required to power fuel injector and starter motor. This in turn starts up the powerboat. This electrical power is supplied by marine powerboat battery during the initial ignition phase. The kind of marine powerboat battery required depends mainly on two factors: frequency of the powerboat in which the battery is to be installed and the total number of electrical components requiring electrical power in the powerboat. Generally, boating-related activities are seasonal; hence, marine powerboat batteries are made in a way that helps them withstand long durations of inactivity. This is unlike truck and car batteries, which have to be used regularly for proper functioning.

Based on type of battery, the marine powerboat battery market can be segmented into lithium-ion batteries, AGM batteries, and lead-acid batteries. Lead-acid batteries are comparatively cheaper than lithium-ion batteries. They are generally preferred by manufacturers of non-luxury yachts for installation in yachts. However, lithium-ion batteries have longer lifespan in comparison to lead-acid batteries. They also have better power retaining capacity for longer intervals vis-à-vis their lead-acid counterparts. AGM batteries offer similar operating structure as that of lead-acid batteries; however, liquid electrolytes are not used to store power. Instead, AGM batteries use a mesh made-up of glass fiber to absorb electrolyte. Thus, these batteries are spill proof.

Based on engine type, the marine powerboat battery market can be divided into inboard engine and outboard engines. Inboard engines are generally installed within the hull of a powerboat. This is unlike outboard engines, which are mounted outside the hull in a powerboat.

In terms on region, the marine powerboat battery market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is predicted to lead the market during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing demand for powerboats for leisure activities in the region. The marine powerboat battery market in Europe is anticipated to follow the market in North America during the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the marine powerboat battery market include Saft, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Exide Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Johnson Controls, Leoch Battery Inc, and Trojan Battery Company.

