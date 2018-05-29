Orphan Diseases Market Segments Analysis by Legend Key Players Strategies and Forecasts Till 2022

by

Global Orphan Diseases Market also known as rare disease is growing rapidly. It affects a very small percentage of the Global population. Most of the orphan diseases are genetic and is remains throughout the life of the patient. There are no exact number of diseases available but approximately there are about 7000 different rare diseases and disorders throughout the globe.

Global Orphan Diseases Market is expected to grow at the average CAGR of 24.9% constantly throughout this period 2015-2022. It is also expected that this market which was US$ 121.6 billion in 2015 will grow to US$ 576.9 billion by 2022. However due to lack of awareness, correct diagnosis, correct treatments and availability of healthcare facilities are inhibiting the growth of the Global Orphan Diseases Market.

Key Players for Global Orphan Diseases Market

Some of the key players in this market are: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), CELGENE CORPORATION (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Alexion (US), Sanofi (French), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Merck & Co., Inc (US), AbbVie Inc. (US)

Regional Analysis for Global Orphan Diseases Market

Considering the Global scenario of this market, North American region is believed to be the largest market of the Global Orphan Diseases Market. Moreover the European market is also growing and is the second largest market for Global Orphan Diseases. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific’s orphan disease market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecasted period. Rest of the World is likely to have a limited but steady growth with respect to this market.

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

Chapter 1 Report Prologue

Chapter 2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

Chapter 3 Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

TOC Continued…

List Of Tables

TABLE 1 GLOBAL ORPHAN DISEASE MARKET, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 2 GLOBAL ORPHAN DISEASE MARKET, BY DISEASE TYPE, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 3 GLOBAL CHRONIC DISEASE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TRATMENT TYPE, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 4 GLOBAL CHRONIC DISEASE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY END USER, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 5 GLOBAL CHRONIC DISEASE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)

List Of Figures

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH PROCESS

FIGURE 2 PORTERS FIVE FORCES MODEL

FIGURE 3 GLOBAL CHRONIC DISEASE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DISEASE TYPE

FIGURE 4 GLOBAL CHRONIC DISEASE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TREATMENT TYPE

FIGURE 5 GLOBAL CHRONIC DISEASE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY END USER

FIGURE 6 GLOBAL CHRONIC DISEASE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

FIGURE 7 GLOBAL CHRONIC DISEASE MANAGEMENT MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016 (%)

