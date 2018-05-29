Propylene Oxide Market 2017, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

Study on Propylene Oxide Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Propylene Oxide Market by application (propylene glycol, polyether polyols, di-propylene glycol, and ethers), production process (chlorohydrin, propylene oxide, propylene oxide butyl alcohol, propylene oxide, styrene monomer, hydroperoxide process) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Propylene Oxide over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Propylene Oxide Market which includes company profiling of LyondellBasell Industries, The Dow Chemical Company, Asahi Glass Company Ltd., BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell, Huntsman International LLC, SABIC, Repsol, Balchem, INEOS Group Ltd., Nihon Oxirane Company Ltd., Tokuyama Corp. and Manali Petrochemical Limited. The global propylene oxide market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 3.0% and 3.5%.

Rising Demand for Polyurethanes in the Automotive Industry, Sealants and Thermal Industries Which in turn drive the Global Propylene Oxide Market as Polyurethanes are Manufactured Using Propylene Oxide

The global propylene oxide market was sized over USD XX billion in 2015. The global propylene oxide market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 3.0% and 3.5%. Increasing demand for polyether polyols, which is mainly used in the production of polyurethanes and for several end user applications such as packaging, footwear, construction and furniture is the prime factor driving the growth of global propylene oxide market. Furthermore, huge demand for propylene glycol as a construction chemical to be used in paints, adhesives, waterproofing material and coatings will drive the propylene oxide market globally over the forecast period. However, toxic nature of propylene oxide and volatility in raw material prices required for the manufacturing of propylene oxide are the key factors restraining the growth of global propylene oxide market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, rapid industrialization linked with increasing disposable income and growing manufacturing base in developing economies will bring more opportunities to the global propylene oxide market. Hence, emerging substitutes for propylene oxide such as alkylene carbonate will be the major challenge faced by the global propylene oxide market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the Largest Region in Propylene Oxide Market Owing to more than 60% Market Share

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. Asia Pacific is the largest region in propylene oxide market owing to more than 60% market share and is likely to continue its dominance due to rapid growth in construction and automotive industry. Moreover, Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest CAGR rate over the forecast period due to increasing production capacity in polyurethanes and high availability of raw materials for the production of propylene oxide especially in China and India. Followed by Asia Pacific, North America and Europe was accounted as the second largest market in terms of consumption of propylene oxide. Moreover, North America is likely to witness significant growth due to increasing automotive and electronic industry across the region. However, Europe is expected to grow moderately due to stringent environment & safety regulation and economic slowdown. Nevertheless, RoW and Latin America propylene oxide market is likely to witness a substantial boom due to developing infrastructure and increasing end use industries especially in economies such as Brazil, Mexico and Middle East.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the propylene oxide market by application, by production process and by region. Market segmentation based on application includes propylene glycol, polyether polyols, di-propylene glycol, glycol ethers and others. Moreover, the global propylene oxide market based on production process is segmented into chlorohydrin process, propylene oxide only cumene-based process, propylene oxide (PO)/tertiary butyl alcohol (TBA) process, propylene oxide (PO)/styrene monomer (SM) process, hydroperoxide process and others.

The companies covered in the report include LyondellBasell Industries, The Dow Chemical Company, Asahi Glass Company Ltd., BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell, Huntsman International LLC, SABIC, Repsol, Balchem, INEOS Group Ltd., Nihon Oxirane Company Ltd., Tokuyama Corp. and Manali Petrochemical Limited.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1Report Description

1.2Research Methods

1.3Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Propylene Oxide Market Overview

3.1Introduction

3.2Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5Competitive Landscape in the Propylene Oxide Market

4. Global Propylene Oxide Market: IGR Snapshots

4.1Global Propylene Oxide Market Key Trends

4.2Global Propylene Oxide Market by Application

4.3Global Propylene Oxide Market by Production Process

5. Global Propylene Oxide Market by Application (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

5.1Propylene Glycol

5.2Polyether Polyols

5.3Di-Propylene Glycol

5.4Glycol Ethers

5.5Others

6. Global Propylene Oxide Market by Production Process (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

6.1Chlorohydrin process

6.2PO-only cumene-based process

6.3PO/TBA process

6.4PO/SM process

6.5Hydroperoxide process

6.6Others

7. Global Propylene Oxide Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

7.1North America

7.1.1 North America Propylene Oxide Market by Application (USD Million)

7.1.2 North America Propylene Oxide Market by Production Process (USD Million)

7.1.3 North America Propylene Oxide Market by Country (USD Million)

7.2Europe

7.2.1 Europe Propylene Oxide Market by Application (USD Million)

7.2.2 Europe Propylene Oxide Market by Production Process (USD Million)

7.2.3 Europe Propylene Oxide Market by Country (USD Million)

7.3Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Propylene Oxide Market by Application (USD Million)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Propylene Oxide Market by Production Process (USD Million)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Propylene Oxide Market by Country (USD Million)

7.4Rest of the World (RoW)

7.4.1 RoW Propylene Oxide Market by Application (USD Million)

7.4.2 RoW Propylene Oxide Market by Production Process (USD Million)

7.4.3 RoW Propylene Oxide Market by Sub-region (USD Million)

8. Company Profiles

8.1LyondellBasell Industries

8.2The Dow Chemical Company

8.3Asahi Glass Company Ltd.

8.4BASF SE

8.5Royal Dutch Shell

8.6Huntsman International LLC

8.7SABIC

8.8Repsol

8.9Balchem

8.10INEOS Group Ltd.

8.11Nihon Oxirane Company Ltd.

8.12Tokuyama Corp.

8.13Manali Petrochemical Limited

