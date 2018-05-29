Why Grooming Should Be An Essential Part Of A Pet’s Life

Miss Meow Grooming

Airport Road, Al Khawaneej St. (Near Terminal 1)

Dubai

U.A.E

Telephone: +971 54 441 0202

Email: bookings@missmeowgrooming.com

With people leading busy lives, they may not have the time to notice the importance of grooming their pet. The pet’s fur and skin seem relatively fine so many pet owners may not realize that pet grooming is still essential to their pet. Grooming, however, is not limited to fur and skin. Grooming is also about the pet’s eyes, nails, teeth, ears and coat.

A pet groomer in Dubai will give the pet a complete makeover. This is the best time to perform a full check-up and look for any hidden lumps or undetected illnesses. For instance, a pet may have entangled mat that may cause them pain. Grooming will put these issues at the forefront, and the sooner it is discovered the better it is for the pet’s overall health.

Grooming is highly beneficial to the pet. Once they get used to the routine it will be relaxing and refreshing. They will feel fresh and comfortable after each grooming session enabling good health and a fresh smelling coat.

The head of Miss Meow Grooming posed this question to all pet owners, “Did you know that pet grooming will reduce excessive shedding and minimize pet dander in your home? This is particularly important if there are family members who are prone to allergies. Regular grooming will reduce shedding that causes these allergies and you will have a healthy pet and a healthy home environment.”

About Us

We are a leading mobile pet grooming company in Dubai, and no matter the size of your pet we are fully committed to ensuring your pet feels relaxed, comfortable and refreshed. Our goal is not just to groom your pet as part of our job, we also ensure the pet and pet owner thoroughly enjoy the experience. We offer a free consultation in which we analyze the fur and skin condition and create a personalized grooming plan for your pet. For more information, visit us on our website at http://www.missmeowgrooming.com/