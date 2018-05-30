Global Intravenous System Access Devices Market Forecast to 2023

Intravenous System Access Devices Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Intravenous System Access Devices Market by product type (peripheral, central catheter), application type (medication, diagnostic testing), route of administration type (subcutaneous and intravenous), end-users (hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgery centers) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Intravenous System Access Devices Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Intravenous System Access Devices Market are CareFusion Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medical, Baxter Internationa, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co, KGaA, Braun Melsungen AG, Covidien Plc and Medtronic, Inc. According to the report the Global Intravenous System Access Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

The Tremendous Rise in Number of Surgeries is Significantly Contributing to the Market Growth, as Surgeries Require Intravenous Access Devices for the Purpose of Medication and Anesthetics

Intravenous system access devices are small, flexible tubes inserted into arteries or veins, to deliver medication. These devices are used by physicians for treating patient as well as testing blood after withdrawing it via intravenous route. Intravenous system access devices are used for faster delivery of nutrients, fluids and drugs such as antibiotics, analgesics and antipyretics at the site of inflammation i.e. vein. Moreover, these devices are also used for blood transfusion and the correction of electrolyte imbalance. Intravenous access devices include both central and peripheral intravenous catheters.

Technological Advancements across the Globe is Further Supporting the Growth of Intravenous Access Devices Market

Global intravenous system market is majorly driven by the factors such as increasing incidences of diseases such as cancer and tuberculosis (TB), increase in number of surgeries across the globe and growing geriatric population. Moreover, tremendous rise in number of surgeries is significantly contributing to the market growth, as surgeries require intravenous access devices for the purpose of medication and anesthetics. Furthermore, technological advancements across the globe is further supporting the growth of intravenous access devices market. However, the major challenge faced by intravenous system access devices market is various complications related to intravenous access devices that are likely to limit the growth of this market. Moreover, growing geriatric population that is highly susceptible to aforementioned diseases are likely to bring more opportunities to this market for major player and new entrants.

Segment Covered

The report on global intravenous system access devices market covers segments such as, product type, application type, route of administration type and end-users. On the basis of product type the global intravenous system access devices market is categorized into peripheral catheter and central catheter. On the basis of application type the global intravenous system access devices market is categorized into medication administration, administration of fluids and nutrients, transfusion of blood products and diagnostic testing. On the basis of route of administration type the global intravenous system access devices market is categorized into subcutaneous and intravenous. On the basis of end-users the global intravenous system access devices market is categorized into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgery centers.

North America to Witness the Highest Growth during the Forecast Period

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global intravenous system access devices market such as, CareFusion Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medical, Baxter Internationa, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co, KGaA, Braun Melsungen AG, Covidien Plc and Medtronic, Inc.

