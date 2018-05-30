Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Recent Trends, Growth Opportunities, Forecast by Application and Types to 2023

by

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market and predicts that Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 10.8% during the forecasted period and report include market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and forecast till 2023.

Refurbished medical devices means devices which are restored to its original working condition by manufacturer or by other experts. These devices are checked and tested by the quality control department. The devices that are commonly refurbished are designed to have long-use periods.

Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market is driven by an affordable alternative to expensive devices, e-marketing and poor reimbursement policies in many countries. Increasing patient population also contributed in the growth of the market. Whereas huge taxes on imported devices and lack of awareness regarding refurbished medical devices may hamper the growth of the market.

Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market is expecting a luxurious growth of 10.8 % during forecasted period.

Key Players for Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market

GE Healthcare (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Phillips Healthcare (Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Agito Medical (Denmark), DMS Topline (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (US), First Source, Inc (U.S.), and Soma Technology (U.S.), Toshiba Medical System (Japan), Block Imaging International (US).

Regional Analysis for Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market

On regional basisGlobal Refurbished Medical Devices Market is dominated by North America. Increasing awareness about refurbished devices and well developed healthcare sector has driven the market of North America. Europe and Asia Pacific share nearly similar type of market. But Asia Pacific Refurbished Medical Devices Market has the highest growth rate. Middle East and Africa has the least market for the refurbished medical devices.

Segments for Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market

Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market is segmented on the basis of diagnostic devices into X-Ray Machines, CT scanners, Ultrasound Systems, MRI machines, ECG systems, patient monitors and other. Patient monitors are sub segmented into portable patient monitoring devices and others. On the basis of therapeutic devices the market is segmented in heart-lung machines, coagulation analysers, infant incubators and warmers, defibrillators, infusion pumps and other.

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

TOC Continued…

