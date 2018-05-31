Barite Industry 2017 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Study on Barite Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Barite Market by analysis (Gr. 4.1, Gr. 4.2 and Gr. 4.3), by application (pharmaceuticals, rubber & plastics, paints, coatings, paper and pulp) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Barite over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Barite Market which includes company profiling of Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, AshapuraMinechem Limited, Sojitz Corporation, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, TETRA Chemicals (Tetra Technologies, Inc.), Schlumberger Limited, Excalibar Minerals LLC, International Earth Products LLC, Milwhite Inc. According to the report the Global Barite Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Segments Covered

The barite market is segmented on the basis of grade analysis, application, and region. The segmentation on the basis of grade analysis covers up to Sp. Gr. 3.9, Gr. 4.0, Gr. 4.1, Gr. 4.2 and Gr. 4.3 and above. On the basis of application the market is segmented as drilling mud, pharmaceuticals, rubber & plastics, and others (including paints, coatings, paper and pulp). Among the applications drilling mud is expected to be the largest market for barite market over the forecast period 2017 to 2023. Furthermore rubber paints, and plastics are together expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Geographic Coverage

The regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America region covers the country markets such as U.S., and Canada. Furthermore Europe includes the country markets such as Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region covers the analysis of countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia/New Zealand, and Rest of APAC.

Companies Covered

The companies covered in the report include, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, AshapuraMinechem Limited, Sojitz Corporation, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, TETRA Chemicals (Tetra Technologies, Inc.), Schlumberger Limited, Excalibar Minerals LLC, International Earth Products LLC, Milwhite Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR- growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of barite market. Further, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the barite market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. The IGR- growth matrix analysis provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of reach policy (registration, evaluation and authorization of chemicals) adopted by the European Union on the global barite market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union. The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to barite market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the barite market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on barite market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Barite Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Drivers

3.4 Restraints

3.5 Opportunities

3.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.7 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.8 Competitive Landscape in Global Barite Market

4. Global Barite Market by Grade Analysis

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Up to Sp. Gr. 3.9

4.3 Gr. 4.0

4.4 Gr. 4.1

4.5 Gr. 4.2

4.6 Gr. 4.3 and above

5. Global Barite Market by Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drilling Mud

5.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.4 Rubber & Plastics

5.5 Others (Paints, Coatings, Paper, Pulp. etc.)

6. Global Barite Market by Region

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 North America Barite Market by Grade Analysis

6.2.2 North America Barite Market by Application

6.2.2 North America Barite Market by Country

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Barite Market by Grade Analysis

6.3.2 Europe Barite Market by Application

6.3.2 Europe Barite Market by Country

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Asia-Pacific Barite Market by Grade Analysis

6.4.2 Asia-Pacific Barite Market by Application

6.4.2 Asia-Pacific Barite Market by Country

6.5 Rest of the World

6.5.1 Rest of the World Barite Market by Grade Analysis

6.5.2 Rest of the World Barite Market by Application

6.5.2 Rest of the World Barite Market by Sub-region

7. Company Profiles

7.1 The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

7.2 Ashapura Minechem Limited

7.3 Sojitz Corporation

7.4 Halliburton Company

7.5 Baker Hughes Incorporated

7.6 TETRA Chemicals (Tetra Technologies, Inc.)

7.7 Schlumberger Limited

7.8 Excalibar Minerals LLC

7.9 International Earth Products LLC

7.10 Milwhite Inc.