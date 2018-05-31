Global Patient Portal Software Market Analysis 2018-2025: New Technology and Improvements in the Healthcare Sector

Patient Portal Softwareis access point that are used for secure patients access to data related to patients’ personal care and well being. In addition, this system are used to communicate with healthcare professionals and scheduling appointments.

Scope of the Report:

Some of the features that can be accessed are results of lab tests, patient education materials, discharge summaries, downloadable forms, recent doctors visit, payment process, prescription refill ordering, immunization records etc. It provides a holistic view of the patient’s history and a means of easy communication with the doctors and other members in the ecosystems. With the implementation of patient portal software any organization can leverage the communication between the service provider and the patients and improve patient’s outcomes. With the growing demand for electronic health records across medical organizations, both private and public, would lead to increase in the demand for the patient portal platforms for an efficient and seamless productivity.

Growing adoption of electronic health records solutions and patient-centric approach by healthcare payers and providers, popularity of patient portals among elderly populationsare some of the factors that would drive the growth of global Patient Portal Software Market. Data security and privacy concerns, high cost of initial deployment and integration of the system onto the legacy infrastructure are expected to hinder the growth of the Patient Portal Software Market to the certain extent.

Market Segments:

The global Patient Portal Software Market can be segmented on the basis of type, deployment type, application and region. On the basis of type, the global Patient Portal Software Market can be segmented into software and services.The service segment can be further broken down into consulting, integration, managed and maintenance and support services. On the basis of deployment type, the global Patient Portal Software Market can be segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. On the basis of application, the global Patient Portal Software Market can be segmented into home care, healthcare providers, hospitals, payers and others.

By Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the global Patient Portal Software Market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. In addition, North America and Europe Patient Portal Software Market accounts for a larger share in the global market. In addition, Asia-pacific Patient Portal Software market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

By Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global Patient Portal Software Market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, Eclinicalworks, Curemd, Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems,LLC (Subsidiary of Quality Systems, Inc.), Greenway Health, LLC, Medfusion, Inc. and Epic Corporation, Inc.

