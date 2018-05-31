Senior Helpers in Wyandotte County Works with Families to Design a Care Plan for Seniors with Arthritis

A report from NAAS revealed that nearly half of all elderly individuals have arthritis. Families who need a care plan for their elderly loved one with arthritis can turn to Senior Helpers.

[WYANDOTTE COUNTY, 05/31/2018] — One of the most common chronic conditions in the U.S. is arthritis. According to a report from the National Academy on an Aging Society (NAAS), arthritis affects 40 million individuals.

High Rates of Arthritis Seen in Seniors

Arthritis affects individuals of all ages. The elderly individuals, however, account for nearly half of the people with arthritis. As the population of the country ages, the number of people who have arthritis will rise. Projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that nearly 60 million people, or approximately 20 percent of the nation’s population, will develop arthritis by 2020.

Comprehensive Care Plan for Elderly People with Arthritis

The NAAS report notes that while some people with arthritis can lead productive and active lives, others require assistance to perform basic activities related to daily living. Families with an elderly member who has arthritis and need a care plan to manage the disease can approach Senior Helpers. The company’s Director of Nursing will work with the family of the client and the service team to create a tailored and comprehensive at-home care plan for the elderly loved one. Depending on the needs of the senior, the company provides help with the following:

Diet modification and meal preparation to prevent weight gain

Assistance with painful tasks like writing, dressing, and bathing

Compliance with exercise activities

Application of heating pads or ice packs to alleviate localized pain

Frequent repositioning to minimize stiffness and pain

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers is a premier provider of senior home care services in Wyandotte County and the surrounding areas. With a focus on delivering professional care and compassion to seniors, the company has established a reputation for competence and reliability.

The company takes pride in its caregivers, as they have years of experience in caring for people. Clients can place their trust on Senior Helpers’ caregivers, as the latter undergo a rigorous interview process and background checks.

Visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ for more details.