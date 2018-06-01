Biofertilizers Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2024

Study on Biofertilizers Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Biofertilizers Market by microorganism (azospirillium, azotobacter, rhizobium, phosphate-solubilizing bacteria, cyanobacteria), by crop type (cereals, grains, fruits, vegetables, pulses, oilseeds), by product (nitrogen fixing, phosphate solubilizing), by application (seed, soil treatment) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Biofertilizers over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Biofertilizers Market which includes company profiling of National Fertilizers Ltd, Antibiotice S.A., Growing Power Hairy Hill, Lallemand Inc., Nutramax Laboratories Inc, LabiofamGrupoEmpreserial, AgriLife, Mapleton Agri Biotech Private Ltd, Biomax, and Rizobacter Argentina S.A. . According to report the global biofertilizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/1117

Segments Covered

The report on global biofertilizers market covers segments such as microorganism, crop type, product, and application. The microorganism segments include azospirillium, azotobacter, rhizobium, phosphate-solubilizing bacteria, cyanobacteria, and others. On the basis of crop type the global biofertilizers market is categorized into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, pulses & oilseeds, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of product the biofertilizers market is segmented as nitrogen fixing, phosphate solubilizing, and others. On the basis of application the biofertilizers market is segmented as seed treatment, soil treatment, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Get 15% discount for early purchase of Global Biofertilizers Market report by clicking the following link, Use code IGRD15 to request the discount in the given form

@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request_discount/1117

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global biofertilizers market such as, National Fertilizers Ltd, Antibiotice S.A., Growing Power Hairy Hill, Lallemand Inc., Nutramax Laboratories Inc, LabiofamGrupoEmpreserial, AgriLife, Mapleton Agri Biotech Private Ltd, Biomax, and Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Biofertilizers Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Biofertilizers Market

4. Global Biofertilizers Market by Microorganism 2018 – 2024

4.1 Azospirillium

4.2 Azotobacter

4.3 Rhizobium

4.4 Phosphate-Solubilizing Bacteria

4.5 Cyanobacteria

4.6 Others

5. Global Biofertilizers Market by Crop Type 2018 – 2024

5.1 Cereals & Grains

5.2 Fruits & Vegetables

5.3 Pulses & Oilseeds

5.4 Others

6. Global Biofertilizers Market by Product 2018 – 2024

6.1 Nitrogen fixing

6.2 Phosphate solubilizing

6.3 Others

7. Global Biofertilizers Market by Application2018 – 2024

7.1 Seed Treatment

7.2 Soil Treatment

7.3 Others

8. Global Biofertilizers Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Biofertilizers Market by Microorganism

8.1.2 North America Biofertilizers Market by Crop Type

8.1.3 North America Biofertilizers Market by Product

8.1.4 North America Biofertilizers Market by Application

8.1.5 North America Biofertilizers Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Biofertilizers Market by Microorganism

8.2.2 Europe Biofertilizers Market by Crop Type

8.2.3 Europe Biofertilizers Market by Product

8.2.4 Europe Biofertilizers Market by Application

8.2.5 Europe Biofertilizers Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Biofertilizers Market by Microorganism

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Biofertilizers Market by Crop Type

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Biofertilizers Market by Product

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Biofertilizers Market by Application

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific Biofertilizers Market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW Biofertilizers Market by Microorganism

8.4.2 RoW Biofertilizers Market by Crop Type

8.4.3 RoW Biofertilizers Market by Product

8.4.4 RoW Biofertilizers Market by Application

8.4.5 RoW Biofertilizers Market by Sub-region

9. Companies Covered

9.1 National Fertilizers Ltd

9.2 Antibiotice S.A.

9.3 Growing Power Hairy Hill

9.4 Lallemand Inc.

9.5 Nutramax Laboratories Inc

9.6 LabiofamGrupoEmpreserial

9.7 AgriLife

9.8 Mapleton Agri Biotech Private Ltd

9.9 Biomax

9.10 Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

Browse Detailed Description and Company Mentioned in this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical_material/global_biofertilizers_market

Contact Us

Infinium Global Research,

Website:https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Email: sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com