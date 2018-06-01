Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market – Current and Projected industry size in terms of volume and value  2016 – 2024

Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market: Overview

The semiconductor wafer fabrication process includes a critical technological procedure called as chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The top surface of the wafer is planarized or polished in this procedure to produce a flat surface that is flawless and is essential to make powerful and faster semiconductor devices. Constant improvements in chemical mechanical planarization has significantly helped in enhancing the output of semiconductor devices and that too at a fairly lesser unit cost. CMP is commonly used in ultra-flat surface processing in the semiconductor sector. In the recent times, modern chemical mechanical planarization uses tungsten as slurry which is gradually succeeding the oxide based slurry. Moreover, as result of constant technological advancements in the industry, newer and more efficient chemical mechanical planarization processes have come up such as micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), advanced substrates, and advanced packaging.

The structure of the chemical mechanical planarization market involves variety of players that includes semiconductor goods suppliers, chemical mechanical planarization unified solution providers, suppliers of semiconductor wafers, manufacturers, technology solution experts, manufacturers of slurry & pad, and equipment manufacturers. The market is projected to develop at a steady pace as there is a significant rise in the demand for semiconductor equipment and also pouring in of substantial investments from various sources. The global chemical mechanical planarization market has now become intensely competitive due to the presence of various small-scale and large-scale sellers who are competing against one another with respect to quality, price, product differentiation, distribution, and innovation. Key players are now expanding their share in the market with the help of mergers and acquisitions, expansions, joint ventures, and product development while also concentrating on strategic marketing policies to enhance their distribution channels and multiply their earnings.

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) is a vital technological step in the semiconductor wafer fabrication process. In this process, the top surface of the wafer is planarized or polished to create a flawless flat surface that is necessary to make more powerful and faster semiconductor devices with the aid of mechanical movements and chemical slurry. The chemical mechanical planarization tool comprises a rotating platen, pad, pad conditioner, slurry, brush, and holding ring. Though the chemical mechanical planarization market is at a mature stage, it still develops continuously depending on the demand from end users. The chemical mechanical planarization industry is obligated to adopt innovation in process technologies and applications. Thus as a result, different chemical mechanical planarization processes have evolved with newer applications and technology nodes such as advanced packaging, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced substrates. The increasing need for wafer planarization, growing demand for consumer electronic products, and increasing use of micro-electro-mechanical systems is driving the global chemical mechanical planarization market.

The CMP market is segmented by type, application, technology, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segregated into chemical mechanical planarization equipment, and chemical mechanical planarization consumables. The chemical mechanical planarization market is segmented on the basis of application into MEMs (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) & NEM (Nanoelectrical mechanical), IC (Integrated Circuit) manufacturing and optics among others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into leading edge, More than Moore’s, and emerging. Geographically, the chemical mechanical planarization market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the dominant as well as the fastest growing regional market, followed by North America. Countries in the Asia Pacific region such as South Korea, Taiwan, China, and Japan are investing more in semiconductor manufacturing to meet the increasing demand for consumer electronic products.

Lower labor cost in countries such as India and China has led to the increase in global export from Asian countries over the years. Among all these Asian countries, China leads the global chemical mechanical planarization market. Other leading countries in the chemical mechanical planarization market include the U.S., Spain, Japan, Turkey, Portugal, New Zealand, and Australia among others.

The global CMP market is extremely competitive with the presence of numerous large-scale and small-scale vendors who compete with each other in terms of product differentiation, quality, price, innovation, and distribution. The value chain of the CMP market consists of different players, including CMP integrated solution providers, semiconductor material suppliers, semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor wafer suppliers, CMP equipment manufacturers, technology solution providers, and slurry & pad manufacturers.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19007

Key players operating in the market include Middle by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (U.S.), Applied Materials, Inc. (U.S.), Dow Electronic Materials (U.S.), Ebara Corporation (Japan), and Fujimi Incorporated (Japan) among others. These players dominate the market with their vast geographic presence and large production facilities across different countries. However, the global chemical mechanical planarization market is also characterized by the presence of several emerging regional and small manufacturers who lead the market in countries such as the U.K. and China and invest huge amounts of capital in research and development activities and innovation centers in order to expand their production capabilities and meet the growing market demand. In addition to this, major players are expanding their market share through new product development, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion, while focusing on their plans to open new retail outlets to strengthen their distribution channels and increase their earnings. In order to meet the growing consumer demands, a variety of different products are launched in the market by various leading as well as emerging manufacturers.